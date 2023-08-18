Final turbine installed at Shetland’s Viking wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Final turbine installed at Shetland’s Viking wind farm

By Hamish Penman
18/08/2023, 1:18 pm Updated: 18/08/2023, 1:19 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by SSE RenewablesJust over three years since breaking ground on Viking, the 103rd and final turbine has been installed in Shetland.
Installation of the 103rd and final turbine in Shetland brings an end to this stage of the Viking project.

Green energy giant SSE Renewables is celebrating a major milestone in the development of its Viking wind farm.

Just over three years since breaking ground on the 433 megawatt (MW) Shetland project, the 103rd and final turbine has been installed.

Yesterday evening technicians working at the Viking site successfully fitted the last  Vestas V117 4.3MW turbine in the north0east sector of the wind farm.

Over the last month SSE Renewables says the the project has progressed at an impressive pace, after installation works kicked off in February.

The final turbine was fitted well ahead of the original schedule, which was targeting autumn.

Viking remains on track for completion in 2024, with commissioning works due to continue over the next year.

At peak generation the wind farm will be capable of producing up to 1.8 terawatt hours (TWh) of renewable electricity annually – enough to power almost half a million typical British homes, including every home in Shetland.

© Supplied by SSE Renewables
Picture of the first turbine installed at the Viking wind farm in Shetland

This latest landmark follows on from the completion of the turbine component delivery campaign, which entailed over 280 convoys delivering over 1,000 turbine components.

Since work at the site kicked off engineers have had to battle challenging weather conditions, from frequent heavy rain and the biggest snow storm to hit Shetland in over 20 years, to rolling fog which drastically reduced visibility across the site.

Ironically though the biggest challenge is the wind, with speeds often reaching over 78mph.

SSE Renewables’ onshore renewables development and construction director, Heather Donald, said: “We’re reaching the point in the Viking Wind Farm project where we are celebrating key milestones which just shows the good progress we are making. The weather in Shetland has been challenging at times so achieving the installation of the final turbine ahead of schedule is testament to the hard work and commitment of those involved.

“Reaching this landmark milestone underlines our strategy to lead the transition to a net zero future through the world-class development, construction and operation of renewable power assets. Viking will be capable of producing enough energy to power the equivalent of almost half a million homes including every home in Shetland and is on course for completion in 2024.”

A raft of Shetland contractors have had a hand in the delivery of Viking, working with SSE Renewables, principal contractor RJ Macleod, and Vestas.

And the developer says this relationship will continue as “they continue to play a key part in wind farm commissioning”.

© Supplied by SSE Renewables
A steel foundation for one of Viking’s 103 turbines.

At peak construction around 400 people were working on Viking, and Vestas is now in the process of awarding contracts and recruiting long-term local operations and maintenance teams, including apprentices.

Anne Semeria, onshore construction director, UK & Ireland for Vestas, said: “The team has worked hard over the past six months to ensure the turbines are built safely and to a high quality. It has been a real team effort to optimize our installation plans and take advantage of the good weather. We would like to thank everyone involved for their passion, commitment and high standards and we look forward to Viking Wind Farm being fully operational next year as it will play a crucial role in contributing towards achieving the UK and Scotland’s net zero targets.”

