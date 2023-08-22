Japan’s Mitsui completes takeover of north-east firm Stats Group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Japan’s Mitsui completes takeover of north-east firm Stats Group

By Keith Findlay
22/08/2023, 9:57 am
© Supplied by Sure Public RelationJapan’s Mitsui Stats Group
Workshop at pipeline engineering specialist Stats Group.

One of the world’s largest conglomerates, Japan’s Mitsui, has completed its takeover of north-east company Stats Group.

The deal, which saw founder Pete Duguid, 58, stepping down as chairman and quitting the business, was announced last month.

It also signals an exit for BGF, formerly the Business Growth Fund.

Mitsui has not said how much it is paying for the Kintore-based pipeline technology specialist. The 25-year-old Aberdeenshire business, which was previously owned by Mr Duguid, BGF and other investors, is being integrated into Mitsui’s iron and steel arm.

STATS Group

Stats was BGF’s first investment in Scotland, in 2012.

Over the course of the partnership BGF invested a total of £16 million for a minority equity stake to support the company’s growth.

BGF’s backing allowed the group to invest in its workforce and products, as well as supporting the expansion of its international footprint in key overseas markets.

Today, the company employs more than 350 people around the world and turns over in excess of £60m, having quadrupled in size since BGF’s initial investment. It has overseas bases in Canada, the US, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Malaysia and Australia.

STATS Group © Supplied by STATS Group
STATS Group CEO Leigh Howarth

Stats chief executive Leigh Howarth said: “Stats has experienced rapid growth since BGF first backed the business. We have developed from a successful UK company into an international business of scale operating across multiple regions, with a global reputation for excellence in the energy industry.

“BGF provided us with the strategic funding support required to move our business into the next gear and has been with us every step of the way during the past 11 years, providing guidance and support during this period of significant growth for Stasts.

“Supported by Mitsui’s broad energy relationships and investments, we see further significant growth potential for Stats, and resultantly excellent career development opportunities for all our staff.”

BGF investor Richard Pugh said: “As a long-term investor we are incredibly proud to have been able to support the company on its growth journey since 2012, showing our ability as a patient investor to build businesses over the long-term.

Richard Pugh

“The business has grown fourfold during this period. We are confident the new partnership with Mitsui will continue this impressive growth trajectory. This has been another strong outcome for BGF.”

Launched in 2011, BGF is backed by some of the UK’s biggest banks.

Mr Duguid and his sister, angel investor Lorraine Porter, founded Stats in 1998.

Mitsui’s swoop for the business came just over a year after a £73m all-share takeover of the north-east firm by Jersey-headquartered SRJ Technologies was scuppered by “market volatility”. Stats cited macro, geopolitical and supply chain events as the factors behind that deal’s collapse.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts