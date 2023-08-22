Oil and gas sector a ‘political football’ once again, says Deltic Energy chairman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Oil and gas sector a ‘political football’ once again, says Deltic Energy chairman

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
22/08/2023, 11:06 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Deltic EnergyThe chairman of Deltic Energy believes oil and gas has become a “political football” as battle lines are drawn ahead of the next election.
Deltic chairman Mark Lappin

The chairman of Deltic Energy (LON: DELT) believes the oil and gas sector has become a “political football” as battle lines are drawn ahead of the next election.

“The external environment may seem hostile at times, but the political environment isn’t picking on Deltic specifically,” Mark Lappin noted in the North Sea firm’s latest results.

But he remains confident that “with or without future licensing”, the company portfolio remains robust, and that while there is demand, it has the supply.

In recent months politicians from all parties have given their two cents on the future of oil and gas production in the North Sea.

Broadly speaking the difference of opinion hinges on two main points – the issuing of fresh exploration licences, and whether major new projects should be allowed to progress.

On one side there are those who see new permits as an abdication of the UK’s climate commitments, and believe developing oilfields will slow down the transition to lower carbon sources.

But many think that while there is domestic demand for oil and gas, it makes sense to satisfy that with local production, in order to preserve jobs and maximise the economic potential of the North Sea.

Deltic getting on with the day job

Deltic lodged multiple bids as part of the latest North Sea Transition Authority licensing round, the results of which are expected imminently.

The firm is hoping to add to its existing portfolio, which includes Pensacola, the largest Southern North Sea gas find in a decade, and the hotly anticipated Selene prospect.

© Supplied by Noble
The Noble Resilient jackup rig (pictured) drilled the Pensacola find.

Mr Lappin said: “We now have assets at all stages along this conveyor belt; a portfolio of opportunities which are moving through the process from a successful Pensacola discovery, far along the conveyor belt, to Selene drilling plans, through to opportunities that are under assessment, and back to licences expected to be added via the current licensing round.

“Alongside this, on the demand side, we have a society highly dependent upon these resources, spending more on the import of these resources than on national defence or education, based on the Government’s own figures for 2022. Imports are bad for jobs, bad for Treasury receipts, bad for energy security and bad for emissions compared with the domestic supply within our portfolio.”

A ‘transformational’ few months

His comments were made as part of Deltic’s first-half results announcement that cover a “transformational” period for the firm.

At the start of the year it confirmed a major find at the Pensacola prospect, drilled in partnership with Shell, before announcing a significant increase to estimates.

It is though the discovery holds some 99 million barrels of oil equivalent (Mmboe), nearly double initial expectations.

The well planning process for drilling the Selene prospect (Deltic interest 50%) in the Sothern North Sea is also “progressing well”, and geotechnical surveys are pencilled in for later this year.

Spudding of the prospect is slated for the third quarter of next year.

As of June 30 Deltic’s cash position was £9.1 million, down from £20.4m at the end of last year, meaning a net cash outflow for the period of £11.3m, primarily on Pensacola.

Deltic licences North Sea © Supplied by Deltic Energy
Deltic Energy CEO Graham Swindells.

Graham Swindells, Deltic chief executive, said: “It is no exaggeration to say that the first half of 2023 has been transformational for Deltic, following the discovery of material quantities of hydrocarbons at Pensacola in the Southern North Sea.

“With an estimated 100 million barrels of oil equivalent, the majority of which is natural gas, this represents one of the biggest UK discoveries in over a decade, and is particularly significant considering the enormous energy security issues that the country currently faces.

“I am very proud of the entire Deltic team which has delivered this success, and I am confident that we will continue to build upon this going forward.”

