ConocoPhillips deal triggers divestment alert from pension investors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

ConocoPhillips deal triggers divestment alert from pension investors

By Bloomberg
24/08/2023, 7:07 am Updated: 24/08/2023, 7:08 am
© Shutterstock / JHVEPhotoConocoPhillips pension

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) has been put on divestment watch by some of Europe’s biggest pension funds, after using proceeds from a recent debt financing to expand its business in oil sands.

The Houston-based oil company obtained full control of the Surmont field in Alberta, Canada, this year, paid for with funds from three US dollar bond sales worth $2.7 billion.

Aegon NV of the Netherlands, which oversees more than $300 billion, says ConocoPhillips might now be in breach of its tar sands policy and may be added to its exclusion list later this year. KLP, Norway’s biggest pension fund with about $90 billion in assets, says it’s also monitoring the oil producer after the Surmont deal.

The acquisition will likely push Conoco’s revenue from oil sands, which can emit three times more greenhouse gases than conventional crude oil, to roughly 6.9% of next year’s total, up from 3.6% in 2021, according to an analysis by the Anthropocene Fixed Income Institute. That’s a red line for some investors, with ESG funds in particular setting a 5% limit on the revenue that can come from oil sands.

KLP has “a clear position against investments in oil sands,” which its fund managers “enforce” when revenue exceeds the 5% figure, Arild Skedsmo, a senior analyst for responsible investments at KLP, told Bloomberg. If Conoco “crosses the threshold, they will be excluded from our portfolio,” he said. And in light of the latest developments, “this is a company that we will follow closely.”

Aegon’s assessment is that the Surmont deal means Conoco “could be added to our exclusion list,” Veronique Lefel, a spokeswoman for Aegon, said by email. Aegon wasn’t immediately able to provide an estimate of its holdings in the oil company.

A Conoco spokesperson declined to comment.

KLP, which holds about $35 million worth of Conoco shares, voted against the company’s board at this year’s annual general meeting. Skedsmo said KLP is concerned that Conoco doesn’t have “credible” policies mapping out how it will transition away from fossil fuels. And building out investments in oil sands is “unlikely to improve their position,” he said.

It’s an opening salvo in what’s likely to be a wave of funds with green mandates that are now looking to exit Conoco, according to the Anthroprocene Fixed Income Institute, which monitors debt markets for environmental, social and governance controversies. In all, there are close to 600 ESG funds with investments in Conoco, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

The irony is that some of those same ESG investors helped finance Conoco’s Surmont acquisition, the AFII said. They include BlackRock Inc., which is among providers of ESG-labeled exchange-traded funds that apply the 5% oil-sands exclusion threshold in accordance with MSCI Inc. methodology.

“The completion of this acquisition will likely take ConocoPhillips in-scope of exclusion, but the fallacy of passive index construction means that ESG ETFs are compelled to buy the bond in the interim,” said AFII researchers including Josephine Richardson, the group’s head of portfolio strategy. It’s a “paradox of investors funding deals which produce companies which are uninvestible.”

A BlackRock spokesperson declined to comment.

It’s not yet clear how Conoco’s planned expansion of its oil-sands business will affect its ESG scores. The company is rated AA by MSCI ESG Research, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

MSCI said in a statement that it “can’t comment on potential future changes in company assessments. We won’t be in a position to confirm whether the 5% threshold for revenue from oil sands, as set out in the MSCI ESG Screened Indexes methodology, has been breached until the relevant information becomes public in due course.”

Oil-sands production at the Surmont field relies on steam being injected into underground wells to force the region’s heavy bitumen to the surface. It’s the fourth-largest such site in Canada.

Information on bondholders is hard to trace due to delays in fund disclosures. Richardson says the situation presents an opportunity for active sustainable investors to beat rigid passive strategies.

“Any exclusion criteria is inherently a passive investment strategy,” Richardson said. Active managers “can choose to anticipate and incorporate these factors earlier in the investment process,” she said.

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts