Harbour Energy: North Sea’s largest producer falls to post-tax loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Harbour Energy: North Sea’s largest producer falls to post-tax loss

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
24/08/2023, 8:05 am Updated: 24/08/2023, 8:28 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
harbour energy
Harbour Energy offices at Hill of Rubislaw, Aberdeen. Wullie Marr

Shares in Harbour Energy (LON: HBR) dipped this morning as the North Sea’s largest producer reported an $8m loss after tax.

The half-year results are a stark reversal of Harbour’s $1billion post-tax profits in the first half of 2022.

The windfall tax – or Energy Profits Levy – has been named as the main driver, though the company highlighted it generated $1bn free cash flow during the period, and remains “focused on maximising the value” of its UK portfolio.

It comes as Harbour has scaled back activities in certain areas as a result of the windfall tax, including hundreds of job cuts in Aberdeen.

Harbour Energy said its results reflect an effective tax rate of 102% due to “several period-specific adjustments”, compared to H122’s 34% rate, and the UK’s statutory rate of 75%.

This is “primarily caused” by the windfall tax introduction at a 35% rate for Harbour from January 1 (there was no charge in its H122 results as legislation had not yet been “substantively enacted”).

Had these changes not occurred, Harbour would have seen an effective rate of 79%, it said.

Harbour had significantly lower taxable income during the period at $400m before tax, compared to $1.5bn in the same period in 2022.

That came amid lower oil and gas prices and a drop in production.

Revenues dropped from $2.65bn to $1.9bn.

Production – ‘delays and deferrals’

harbour energy © Supplied by Apache
Apache’s Beryl hub.

Production totalled 196,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, down from 211,000 boe/d, split equally between gas and liquids.

Realised crude oil prices were at $76/barrel, versus $82 in H122, and UK natural gas was 58p per therm, down from 69p.

Production was bolstered by new wells at the Tolmount and J-Area hubs during the period, but Harbour narrowed full year guidance to 185-195 boe/d due to “delays and deferrals” at partner hubs (185-200 kboepd previously).

Apache’s Beryl is the primary cause – after the firm said it would not continue with platform and subsea drilling in its North Sea portfolio.

Harbour said the outlook is “materially impacted” by that decision and over delays to two new wells coming online at Beryl, which started !2.

Harbour also narrowed its capital expenditure for the year by $1million to $1bn, mainly due to delayed arrival of rigs at the Andaman and Greater Britannia Areas.

The firm said new production is coming online in areas including Tolmount East, Talbot and elsewhere.

Strong outlook for H2 for Harbour Energy

The firm said it intends to close 2023 in a small debt position and to go net debt free in the first half of 2024.

It will continue “disciplined M&A”; the firm said it will exit Vietnam by year’s end and is expanding in Mexico.

For 2023, it expects to generate free cash flow of $1bn.

Meanwhile the firm enjoyed success in carbon capture and storage as its operated Viking CCS and partnered Acorn projects were selected for government funding.

CEO Linda Cook said: “We remain focused on maximising the value of our UK oil and gas portfolio, advancing our organic development projects and disciplined capital allocation.

“This has allowed us to continue to generate significant free cash flow supporting material shareholder distributions while maintaining capacity for meaningful but disciplined M&A. We have also progressed our strategic investment opportunities outside of UK oil and gas – in Indonesia, in Mexico and in CCS.

“These have the potential to materially increase our reserve life, support shareholder returns and diversify our company over time.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts