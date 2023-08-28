Aberdeen-headquartered Exceed on course for record revenue in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Aberdeen-headquartered Exceed on course for record revenue in 2023

By Hamish Penman
28/08/2023, 7:26 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
Exceed record revenue

Well management firm Exceed is on course to post record-breaking revenue for the current financial year as it continue to make strides in the energy transition.

The Aberdeen-headquartered company is forecasting annual turnover in the region of £30 million, around 40% of which will come from operations in the decarbonisation space.

In recent years Exceed has grown to be the largest independent well & reservoir management specialist, and it currently acts as operator for four clients.

To date it has helped to decommission more than 150 wells, reducing costs and carbon footprints.

So far this year its expertise in safely shutting down old wells has played a significant role in its clients’ North Sea net zero strategies.

Activity includes a six-well plug and abandonment campaign, a late life asset management -decommissioning alliance with a Tier 1 service company and supporting an operator with the development of world first well access technologies for the decommissioning of complex subsea wells.

In addition, a second vessel-based well P&A campaign is due to commence next month.

The company’s Subsurface experts have been instrumental in the potential repurpose of the Rough Bravo field for large scale hydrogen storage.

Collaborating with Centrica Energy Storage+, Exceed has provided conceptual work and leading geo-mechanic and reservoir modelling in conjunction with a number of universities.

© Supplied by Exceed
John Anderson, Exceed

John Anderson, commercial director, said: “Maximising clients’ economic recovery factor plays a critical role in ensuring the sustainable global energy transition to which we are clearly 100% committed. This includes the recent award of two major global well engineering and managed pressure drilling framework agreements, and HPHT and deepwater operations in frontier producing regions, including Namibia, Romania and Guinea Bissau.

“We’re addressing the energy trilemma of security, affordability and sustainable decarbonisation not only through decommissioning, reuse and repurpose, but also through the application of our world-renowned well engineering and drilling capabilities, which follow a strategy to eliminate or reduce each project’s direct emissions where possible.”

Tags

