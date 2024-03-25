Aberdeen’s Well-Safe Solutions appoints first chief financial officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Aberdeen’s Well-Safe Solutions appoints first chief financial officer

By Mathew Perry
25/03/2024, 7:22 am
© Supplied by Well-Safe SolutionsNewly appointed Well-Safe Solutions chief financial officer Alan McQuade.
Newly appointed Well-Safe Solutions chief financial officer Alan McQuade.

Aberdeen-headquartered well decommissioning firm Well-Safe Solutions has appointed Alan McQuade as the company’s first ever chief financial officer.

Mr McQuade took on the CFO position in March, bringing nearly two decades of experience in the financial services and energy sectors into the role.

Most recently, Mr McQuade spent five years with Aberdeen’s ICR Integrity Group, working as the company’s CFO, chief financial and strategy officer and the group’s managing director.

© Supplied by Well-Safe
The Well-Safe Defender mobilising for Spirit Energy, April 2023.

Prior to this, he worked as CFO for two of Acteon Group’s operating companies, overseeing more than £100 million of revenue.

Well-Safe Solutions said Mr McQuade will spearhead investor relations in the new role, helping to secure new funding and support its growth plans in Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Mr McQuade said: “Watching Well-Safe Solutions go from strength to strength over the past few years has been inspiring and I’m thrilled to be joining the Well-Safe Solutions team at such a crucial time for its strategic growth.

© Supplied by Well-Safe Solutions
Incoming Well-Safe Solutions chief financial officer Alan McQuade (right) with members of the company’s senior executive and management teams.

“I am very much looking forward to working closely with the senior management team, investors and our stakeholders to ensure Well-Safe Solutions continues to capitalise on opportunities in the international energy transition sector.”

Well-Safe Solutions chief executive officer Phil Milton said Mr McQuade’s appointment is a “pivotal moment” in the company’s journey.

“Alan’s considerable corporate finance and energy sector supply chain experience will be invaluable in delivering our international growth ambitions,” Mr Milton said.

“Our commitment to international expansion is a key aspect of the business’ strategic five-year growth plan.”

Mr McQuade will join a growing executive team at Well-Safe Solutions, with former EY boss Derek Leith joining the company’s board as non-executive director last month.

 

