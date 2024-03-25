Aberdeen’s Well-Safe Solutions appoints first chief financial officer

Aberdeen-headquartered well decommissioning firm Well-Safe Solutions has appointed Alan McQuade as the company’s first ever chief financial officer.

Mr McQuade took on the CFO position in March, bringing nearly two decades of experience in the financial services and energy sectors into the role.

Most recently, Mr McQuade spent five years with Aberdeen’s ICR Integrity Group, working as the company’s CFO, chief financial and strategy officer and the group’s managing director.

© Supplied by Well-Safe

Prior to this, he worked as CFO for two of Acteon Group’s operating companies, overseeing more than £100 million of revenue.

Well-Safe Solutions said Mr McQuade will spearhead investor relations in the new role, helping to secure new funding and support its growth plans in Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Mr McQuade said: “Watching Well-Safe Solutions go from strength to strength over the past few years has been inspiring and I’m thrilled to be joining the Well-Safe Solutions team at such a crucial time for its strategic growth.

© Supplied by Well-Safe Solutions

“I am very much looking forward to working closely with the senior management team, investors and our stakeholders to ensure Well-Safe Solutions continues to capitalise on opportunities in the international energy transition sector.”

Well-Safe Solutions chief executive officer Phil Milton said Mr McQuade’s appointment is a “pivotal moment” in the company’s journey.

“Alan’s considerable corporate finance and energy sector supply chain experience will be invaluable in delivering our international growth ambitions,” Mr Milton said.

“Our commitment to international expansion is a key aspect of the business’ strategic five-year growth plan.”

Mr McQuade will join a growing executive team at Well-Safe Solutions, with former EY boss Derek Leith joining the company’s board as non-executive director last month.