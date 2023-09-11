McDermott kicks off major financial restructuring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

McDermott kicks off major financial restructuring

By Allister Thomas
11/09/2023, 8:10 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by McDermottmcdermott
McDermott CEO Michael McKelvy

Oil and gas contractor McDermott has started a restructuring package amid concerns over its financial health.

A Transaction Support Agreement (TSA) has been agreed with more than 75% of its lenders, and fresh investment of $250m agreed from existing stakeholders.

It comes amid concern over a series of high-profile issues for the business, particularly over work in Saudi Arabia and arbitration in South America.

In June, McDermott subsidiary CB&I was ordered by the International Chambers of Commerce to pay over $1bn to Columbia’s Reficar after an arbitration case.

Meanwhile Saudi Aramco has cancelled major contracts awarded to McDermott for its Zuluf oilfield.

It comes after McDermott emerged from US chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020 after difficulties following its takeover of CB&I two years earlier.

The TSA extends the company’s loans and letters of credit facilities by three years, until mid-2027.

McDermott said the process is expected to complete no later than early 2024 and expects to continue all customer agreements and projects throughout.

The firm will carry out “parallel in-Court proceedings in the Netherlands and UK” for restructuring.

The Dutch mechanism, WHOA, is an alternative to the US chapter 11 process, while the UK will see CB&I UK restructured under the Companies Act for firms in distress.

Once those proceedings complete, a filing will be made in the US to recognise the international court outcomes.

CEO Michael McKelvy said: “Over the past 24 months, our executive leadership has made transformative progress in resetting and implementing our business strategy by leveraging the strength of our operating business and tailoring our approach to our core clients.

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement with our key stakeholders, which demonstrates their confidence in the long-term strength and sustainability of our business.

“These proactive steps ensure that McDermott is strongly positioned to deliver on our growing number of client projects as we continue our important work of accelerating the energy transition in our industry.”

According to its website, McDermott employs 30,000 people across its 54 countries of operation.

 

