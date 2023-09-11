Adnoc L&S adds eight jack-up barges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Rigs & Vessels

Adnoc L&S adds eight jack-up barges

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
11/09/2023, 9:27 am Updated: 11/09/2023, 9:28 am
Adnoc L&S

Adnoc Logistics and Services has received eight jack-up barges and entered the Iraqi market.

The eight vessels increase Adnoc L&S’s barge fleet by 25%, it said, to 39. These included two newbuilds, four second hand and two newbuild charters.

“The addition of these self-propelled jack-up barges to our growing integrated logistics and shipping fleet aligns with our ambitious smart growth strategy”, said Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S.

The acquisition sees the company offer a “broader range of services to our customers “, he continued.

“Adnoc L&S is committed to exploring new opportunities for expansion to continue driving value for our shareholders and strengthen our position as the region’s largest integrated logistics provider.”

The company will hold the jack-up barges via its Zakher Marine International (ZMI) subsidiary.

Adnoc L&S said charter rates for jack-up barges was “robust”, as a result of high demand. One of the barges will go to work in Iraq.

ZMI is one of the largest maritime logistics players in the GCC region, company CEO Ali El Ali said. Adnoc L&S bought ZMI in 2022. As a result, it gained 24 jack-up barges and 38 offshore support vessels.

“Our extensive fleet of jack-up barges and offshore support vessels enables us to offer best-in-class maritime logistics services to the offshore production and wind sectors,” he continued.

The ZMI CEO said the company was ready to “expand our operations across Asia and explore new markets”.

Adnoc L&S carried out an IPO in June. It raised $769 million, with the sale of a 19% stake in the company.

