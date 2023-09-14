Aberdeen-based EnerMech announces leader for New Zealand expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Aberdeen-based EnerMech announces leader for New Zealand expansion

By Mathew Perry
14/09/2023, 1:55 pm
© Supplied by EnerMechEnerMech General Manager and Country Lead for New Zealand, Rhys Humphries.
EnerMech General Manager and Country Lead for New Zealand, Rhys Humphries.

Aberdeen-based services company EnerMech has appointed Rhys Humphries to lead its expansion into New Zealand.

EnerMech announced in December last year it had acquired Stork Australia & New Zealand, which maintains customers in defence, mining, chemicals, and energy industries, and the company said Mr Humphries will focus on expanding its “increasingly diverse portfolio in the region”.

Joining EnerMech from NZ Corrosion Services, where he was chief executive, Mr Humphries will oversee sixty employees across the North and South Islands of New Zealand as general manager and country lead.

“I am thrilled to be at the helm of this division and support the strategic growth plans for the business,” Mr Humphries said.

“With so many new projects already in the pipeline, it’s an exciting time to come on board”.

EnerMech said New Zealand-born Mr Humphries had 35 years of industry experience in the country including previous senior roles at DIALOG Fitzroy Engineering Group and L&M Energy.

EnerMech regional director for Asia Pacific Garry Ford said as the company expands into New Zealand for the first time the appointment of Mr Humphries would “accelerate our next growth phase while continuing to foster our safety culture across all our diverse operations for reliable project delivery”.

“EnerMech’s reputation has been built on relationships and trust,” Mr Ford said.

“With (Mr Humphries’) strong track record for motivating high-performance teams, we are confident the combination of this with his business acumen and commitment, will see our ambitions for the region become a reality”.

EnerMech was established in 2008 and provides critical asset support across the full life cycle to multiple end markets including oil and gas, LNG semiconductors, nuclear and clean energy.

While EnerMech has only recently moved into the New Zealand market, the granite city-based firm has been doing business in Australia for over a decade, delivering on projects and servicing operating assets across energy, alternative energy, infrastructure and mining sectors.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts