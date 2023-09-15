SBM, MHI team up on carbon capture for FPSOs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

SBM, MHI team up on carbon capture for FPSOs

“The technology, which we are now able to offer clients, is an essential solution to substantially reduce the carbon footprint of our FPSOs."
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
15/09/2023, 11:25 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by SBM Offshoreexxonmobil guyana
SBM's Liza Unity FPSO.

SBM Offshore and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) are teaming up to offer a way to capture CO2 on FPSOs.

Applying this technology could reduce CO2 emissions from an FPSO by up to 70%, they said.

The two companies have reached a partnership agreement. This follows engineering and design work.

MHI will apply its Advanced KM CDR Process technology, which captures CO2 from onboard gas turbines.

SBM is developing ways to reduce the environmental impact offshore, under its emissionZERO programme. The plan would see it use MHI’s capture technology with SBM’s Fast4ward offering.

SBM managing director for floating production Oliver Icyk said the agreement with MHI was a “key development” for its emissionZERO programme.

“The technology, which we are now able to offer clients, is an essential solution to substantially reduce the carbon footprint of our FPSOs. We are pleased to partner up with MHI, a top player whose carbon capture technology perfectly complements our leading experience in floating energy solutions.”

Combining technologies would help “accelerate the offshore carbon capture business in order to achieve a carbon neutral society”, said MHI CEO and head of engineering Kenji Terasawa.

SBM’s Fast4ward aims to reduce the time and cost of building FPSOs. It involves standardisation and extensive supply chain work to be able to provide the vessels up to 12 months faster.

SBM has said the use of FPSOs cuts emissions around 40% when compared with the industry average.

Brazil’s Almirante Tamandaré FPSO will use close flare technology, SBM said. This will bring emissions below 10kg of CO2 per barrel.

The company is not the only one working on carbon capture in the offshore. Aker Carbon Capture began developing its Just Catch Offshore in 2018 and DNV approved the design in October 2022.

