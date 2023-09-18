Seismic firms table $2.6bn merger deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Seismic firms table $2.6bn merger deal

By Andrew Dykes
18/09/2023, 10:56 am
© Supplied by PGSPGS Ramform Sovereign seismic vessel.
PGS Ramform Sovereign seismic vessel.

Norwegian seismic firms TGS and PGS have mooted plans for a merger that would create a $2.6 billion giant.

TGS (OSE:TGS) and Petroleum Geo-Services (OSE:PGS) announced on Monday that they have agreed the principal terms of a deal, under which the latter will be acquired under an all-share transaction worth around $860 million.

Under the terms of the merger, PGS shareholders will be granted 0.06829 ordinary shares of TGS for each PGS share, based on a TGS share price as of close 15 September 2023 of NOK 147.50. The companies said it represents a premium of 20.7% to PGS’ closing price as of 15 September.

The deal will result in a combined company with a fully diluted market cap of around $2.6bn, they noted, with TGS and PGS shareholders owning around two-thirds and one-third of the combined company, respectively.

Definitive merger agreements are expected to be entered into in October 2023, with closing of the transaction expected during the first half of 2024, subject to satisfaction of conditions for completion.

The result is a “full-service geophysical data company” with a strong offering in all segments, including multi-client data, streamer data acquisition, ocean bottom node (‘OBN’) data acquisition, imaging and new energy data.

They also pointed to “significant growth opportunities” in new energy with complementary technology offerings for carbon capture and storage (CCS) and offshore wind.

TGS’ Kristian Johansen and Sven Børre Larsen will continue as chief executive officer and chief financial officer once the deal has completed, though the position of PGS president and CEO Rune Olav Pedersen was not immediately clear.

The firms expect cost savings of above $50m per year, and claimed the move would help mitigate supply chain risks.

TGS noted it would continue to maintain “a conservative balance sheet profile” as an overriding principle.

Both headquartered in Oslo, TGS employs nearly 1,000 people across the globe, including at offices in Houston, Woking, and Perth (Australia). PGS employs around 900 staff, including in Houston and Weybridge, UK.

“We are excited to announce a merger with PGS, completing a major milestone of building a fully integrated and robust global energy data provider. Our clients will benefit from scale, a unique technology portfolio and premier service quality. Bringing together two distinct, yet complementary, companies positions us even better for a continued upcycle in the energy sector,” said Mr Johansen.

PGS’ Mr Pedersen added: “The seismic industry is changing whereby production seismic is becoming increasingly important alongside the traditional exploration seismic. By combining TGS and PGS’ complementary resources, we create a fully integrated geophysical service provider well positioned to generate significant value for all stakeholders.”

A full merger plan is expected to be published in October.

