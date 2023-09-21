M&A on the rise, Bracewell finds, despite financing squeeze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

M&A on the rise, Bracewell finds, despite financing squeeze

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
21/09/2023, 7:00 am
M&A is up, despite pressure from the financing sector over ESG concerns

Higher prices and fresh confidence on demand has driven M&A interest in 2023 above 2022 levels, even while financing for independents has posed some problems.

Bracewell managing partner Jason Fox, speaking this morning on a media call, said banks had retreated from oil and gas financing in emerging markets.

“Africa is now for African banks and the Middle East is for Middle Eastern banks. The North Sea is the exception, where there is still an active international bank lending market, although with a reduced number of players lending.”

The “main headwind” to financing, Fox said was ESG. Banks see increasing governance risks around corruption in emerging markets, intersecting with the broader environmental pressures assailing oil and gas.

Adam Blythe, partner at the law company, said there had been a notable uptick in M&A activity this year. However, the deals are “proving more complex and harder than ever before. The most significant driver of this uptick is the attitude of majors and rebalancing of portfolios.”

Driving spending

Nigeria and Angola have reformed legislation in recent times and there is growing confidence that these steps will last. “Investors have certainty now,” Blythe said.

“There are lots of assets available, but completed deals are lagging,” he continued. There is a price gap between seller expectations and buyer financing, he said, although deferred and contingent payments can help bridge the gap.

“There is a far shallower pool of capital to fund these transactions. That’s depressive, but not extinguishing. We’re working on plenty of deals.”

Nigeria has seen some large deals agreed, including ExxonMobil and Eni selling down to Seplat Energy and Oando respectively. The former has dragged on, in part because of Nigerian National Petroleum Corp.’s (NNPC) designs on the assets.

A court recently settled the questions around President Bola Tinubu’s electoral victory. “There’s no doubt he will be significant in terms of driving regulatory approval and pushing through M&A,” Blythe said. “The prior behaviour of NNPC may come to an end.”

The state-run company has a continued difficulty in funding its obligations for upstream work, struggling to balance this with other demands on its capital. Reining the company in would do much for Tinubu’s plans to boost foreign investment in Nigeria’s hydrocarbon industry.

Margin ratchet

Fox said a shortage of capital meant that what cash is available will go to the best of the independents. “One criteria is where they stand on greenhouse gas emissions,” he said.

It has become “almost standard” for loan documents to now include ESG targets. “If the company hits its targets, it reduces the margin, it links ESG performance and what they pay to borrow. It’s not a huge impact but it’s there.”

One point where this “margin ratchet” comes into play is on energy transition spending. When companies spend more on this sort of project, increasing its share of capital expenditure, “the margin comes down”.

