ONHYM, IN-VR to host the 3rd Morocco Oil & Gas Summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Promoted

ONHYM, IN-VR to host the 3rd Morocco Oil & Gas Summit

Participants will be available to meet during dedicated 1:1 meetings with ONHYM and the country’s biggest Project owners, as the event has been tailored to host two full days of non-stop networking for E&P leaders to meet with Moroccan and African players in Marrakech.
By Reporter
21/09/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by IN-VR3rd Morocco Oil & Gas Summit Supplied by IN-VR Date; Unknown
3rd Morocco Oil & Gas Summit Supplied by IN-VR Date; Unknown

Over 350 C-level executives from West African Governments, Oil and Gas companies, investors and top service companies will meet with ONHYM in Marrakech to discuss the Nigeria-Morocco pipeline, E&P opportunities in Morocco, and how to get involved in one of the world’s top future energy hubs.

The Energy Circle by IN-VR is pleased to announce the 3rd Morocco Oil & Gas Summit and Exhibition 2023 hosted in Savoy Le Grand Hotel, Marrakech, on the 24th-26th of October, 2023, fully endorsed by ONHYM. The event’s programme will focus on the country’s and the region’s holistic hydrocarbons sector, from onshore discoveries to its vast offshore E&P potential, midstream and infrastructure plans.

After two Sold-out editions, Morocco’s official Oil & Gas Summit returns for its 3rd edition to focus on opportunities, developments and projects in Morocco and West Africa, with access to 1:1 meetings with ONHYM, African Ministries and Moroccan decision-makers involved in one of the most powerful and promising energy hubs in the region.

With the Nigeria-Morocco pipeline being among Africa’s most-anticipated projects, ONHYM will be welcoming an important number of African Ministries and NOCs for the Africa Regional Cooperation Roundtable, while hosting a series of networking events throughout two full days with the presence of the country’s Project Owners, such as Chariot Energy Group.

Participants will be available to meet during dedicated 1:1 meetings with ONHYM and the country’s biggest Project owners, as the event has been tailored to host two full days of non-stop networking for E&P leaders to meet with Moroccan and African players in Marrakech.

The 3rd Morocco Summit is expected to be the most networking-intensive event of the year, bringing under one roof ONHYM and African Energy leaders for the African Regional Cooperation Roundtable and the stage to meet operators and service companies.

The Summit is open for registrations offering a full range of networking activities and exclusive content, in addition to the myriad of networking opportunities – including drinks receptions, networking breakfasts, coffee breaks and roundtable dialogues, high-level drinks receptions, and VIP private cocktails.

Whom will you meet at the 3rd Morocco Oil & Gas Summit and Exhibition?

● H.E. Mme Amina Benkhadra, General Director, ONHYM

● Mr Mohamed Zine, Director of Promotion & Hydrocarbon Asset Management, ONHYM

● Mme Asmae Benarchid, Director of Hydrocarbon Exploration, ONHYM

● Pierre Raillard, Head of Gas Business and Morocco Country Director, Chariot

● Duncan Wallace, Technical Director, Chariot

● Mohammed Seghiri, Chief Operating Officer, Sound Energy

● Jay Bhattacherjee, Executive Chairman, SDX Energy

● Grayson M. Andersen, Head of Capital Markets, ReconAfrica

● Carole Nakhle, CEO, Crystol Energy

● Malcolm Graham-Wood, Oil & Gas Advisor, Owner, Hydrocarbon Capital

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts