Lego to keep using oil-based materials as it looks for sustainable alternative 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Lego to keep using oil-based materials as it looks for sustainable alternative 

By Ryan Duff
25/09/2023, 10:07 am Updated: 25/09/2023, 10:08 am
Post Thumbnail

The world-famous Danish toy brand Lego will continue to use oil-based plastics in its signature bricks as it found the alternative caused higher carbon emissions.

Looking to use alternative materials to the oil-based ABS it currently uses, Lego announced in 2021 that it was testing a prototype made from recycled plastic bottles.

Currently, the oil-based material is used in 80% of the products the family-owned business produces every year.

The Financial Times reported Lego’s chief executive, Niels Christiansen, said that bricks made from recycled polyethylene terephthalate (RPET) would produce more carbon emissions than its oil-based counterparts due to new equipment being needed for the recycled plastics.

The toy maker has decided to work on the carbon footprint of ABS as at the moment the material currently needs about 2kg of petroleum to make 1kg of plastic.

Initially, Mr Christiansen said plans for cutting emissions were ” to find this magic material or this new material” that would be more sustainable.  However, after testing “hundreds and hundreds of materials,” Lego has ruled that it has “not been possible.”

Before this realisation, the firm looked to remove all petroleum-based plastics in the circa. 20 materials it uses by the start of the next decade.

The firm has now explained that the outlook for its carbon-cutting journey has a little more nuance.

“It’s not going from being 0 to 100 per cent sustainable from one day to the next,” says the firm’s boss. Lego looks to phase in “bio materials” or recycled plastics in years to come.

The firm looks to slash emissions by 37% compared to 2019 figures by 2032 under this new outlook.

“It’s better to reuse than recycle. So we’re looking at a circular business model,” explained Lego’s head of sustainability Tim Brooks.

He added: “It’s quite a shift in thinking and ideas,” as the firm looks into the revenues of recycling its bricks.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts