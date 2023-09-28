Danish pension fund wraps up $520m oil and gas exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Danish pension fund wraps up $520m oil and gas exit

By Bloomberg
28/09/2023, 3:33 pm
© Shutterstock / Tada Imagesoil majors buybacks profits

Danish pension fund AkademikerPension has completed a multi-year divestment program designed to purge its portfolio of oil and gas stocks.

The fund, which oversees $20 billion in client assets, said on Thursday it has sold its stake in Eni SpA, which means it has now divested fossil fuel holdings worth a combined 3.7 billion kroner ($520 million), with the divestments spread out over half a decade.

AkademikerPension started revamping its portfolio before the pandemic with a view to exiting companies it judged weren’t serious about aligning their business with the goal of limiting global heating to 1.5C.

A spokesperson for Eni said the company “reiterates its strong commitment toward net zero emissions by 2050, while contributing with its diversified resources portfolio to meet the global energy demand, supporting security of energy supplies and economic sustainability of energy.”

AkademikerPension’s Eni stake had been valued at 33 million kroner, according to the fund.

It took the first major step toward divesting oil stocks in 2019, when it sold stakes in Exxon Mobil, BP, Chevron, PetroChina, Shell, TotalEnergies, Petrobras and Equinor . The fund exited Repsol earlier this year.

Anders Schelde, chief investment officer at AkademikerPension, said the divestments followed years during which the fund together with other investors “tried to get these companies to change their climate strategy.”

But it’s now clear that senior managements in these major oil and gas companies “simply refuse” to change, he said in the statement.

Overall, the divestments have had a “neutral to slightly positive” effect on returns, according to AkademikerPension.

