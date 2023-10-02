Sawan denies change of direction in Shell’s transition plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Sawan denies change of direction in Shell’s transition plans

“I’ll be unequivocal here, we are fundamentally leaning in to develop the energy system of the future and we will do it profitably.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
02/10/2023, 2:16 pm
© Bloombergshell capital markets day
Wael Sawan, chief executive officer of Shell.

Shell CEO Wael Sawan has defended the company’s strategic direction.

The executive, CEO since the beginning of the year, has faced criticism from his own ranks about the direction of the company. There has also been some scepticism from shareholders around whether the company, who might prefer increased focus on oil and gas.

Speaking today at Adipec, Sawan defended his stance.

“Accusations have been flying left, right and centre. This is an incredibly complex issue that requires system thinking.”

Shell’s strategy of “powering progress” continues to focus on cutting emissions, he said. “I’ll be unequivocal here, we are fundamentally leaning in to develop the energy system of the future and we will do it profitably.”

The reality is, Sawan continued, that such a shift to lower carbon energy will be more expensive.

Shell has to “focus on our strengths. The molecular part has been our strength for a long time, while recognising that electrons will feed into the low carbon system of the future.”

Sawan went on to say there had been “no change in direction. All we are doing is pacing ourselves.”

The Shell CEO went on to say this focus on company strengths would allow it to provide returns to shareholders.

“If there’s a sector that knows how to take long shots, it’s our sector,” Sawan said. Shell will “channel capital into the most viable opportunities where we can create something special for our shareholders.

