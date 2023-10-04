Shell CEO plans town hall for staff amid anxiety over oil shift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Shell CEO plans town hall for staff amid anxiety over oil shift

One employee wrote that Shell's approach, in which it takes the lead from its customers, “is difficult for me to justify to my kids".
By Bloomberg
04/10/2023, 9:27 pm Updated: 04/10/2023, 9:27 pm
© BloombergShell town hall
Shell CEO Wael Sawan speaking at ADIPEC on Mon, Oct 2.

Shell (LON: SHEL) CEO Wael Sawan will meet with employees later this month to discuss his clean energy strategy amid internal anxiety over the decision to put a greater share of investment into fossil fuels.

Sawan has faced a backlash from environmentalists for placing shareholder returns at the heart of his strategy and renewing focus on the core oil and gas business. While many staff have been supportive of this approach, he’s facing resistance from others, especially those working in the Renewables and Energy Solutions division, according to Shell employees who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Sawan invited staff to join a virtual meeting titled “A Conversation With Wael” on Oct. 17 to “deepen our conversation on the opportunities and dilemmas we face as we position Shell to win in the energy transition,” according to an invitation seen by Bloomberg. He encouraged employees to share questions and comments on an internal forum ahead of the gathering.

shell town hall

In response, one employee wrote that the company’s approach, in which it takes the lead from its customers, “is difficult for me to justify to my kids,” according to posts seen by Bloomberg. Another expressed concern that recent asset sales “aligns Shell more with the company of yesterday rather than a company of tomorrow.” Others asked how Shell’s strategy now fits its own and the United Nations’ climate targets, the posts show.

Several staff members also posted comments on the forum that were supportive of the approach Sawan set out at Shell’s capital markets day in June.

“We appreciate that our staff are engaged in and have passion for both the energy transition and Shell,” a company spokesperson said. “That is important and we welcome an open dialogue.”

Culture Shift

Sawan, who took over as CEO from Ben van Beurden earlier this year, has said that Shell must undergo a “fundamental culture shift” to regain investor confidence. He has also stated that the company needs a “ruthless” focus on capital allocation and should only invest in low-carbon operations that have a clear pathway to profitability.

“We need to be able to cover our cost of capital and make a return for our shareholders,” Sawan said earlier this week in a conference in Abu Dhabi.

Shell hasn’t changed its commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, the spokesperson said. “By focusing on performance, discipline and simplification, Shell will improve its value and in doing so, enable us to more effectively invest in low- and zero-carbon activities.”

Investors have warmed to Sawan and his strategy, helping to narrow the valuation gap between Shell and US peers Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. The London-based company is the best performer among the five supermajors this year with a return of about 15% including dividends, compared to 6% for Exxon and a 8% decline for Chevron, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Activist investor Dan Loeb, who previously called for Shell’s breakup, has praised the company and its new leadership for having “demonstrated an unwavering commitment to shareholder value, capital discipline, and improved returns.”

Yet an open letter by two staff members that was posted on an internal Shell message board last month showed that Sawan still has a way to go to get everyone fully on board with his vision. The letter, first reported by Reuters, expressed concern that the company was turning away from its ambition to be a leader in the energy transition, according to Shell employees.

The authors of the letter both work in the company’s low-carbon division, where there is significant anxiety over the future direction and potential for job cuts, according to Shell employees. Sawan has previously said that there will not be a wide workforce reduction beyond job losses associated with divestments.

The biggest asset sale so far has been Shell’s home energy retail business in the UK and Germany, which will result in about 1,800 employees leaving the company for Octopus Energy Ltd. Shell had 93,000 employees as of the end of 2022, about 50% more than Exxon despite having less than half the market value of its US rival.

Recommended for you

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts