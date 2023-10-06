LNG threat returns as Australia workers discuss resuming strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

LNG threat returns as Australia workers discuss resuming strikes

By Bloomberg
06/10/2023, 6:27 am Updated: 06/10/2023, 7:51 am
© Supplied by ShutterstockChevron strikes end

Union members at Chevron Corp. liquefied natural gas facilities in Australia are deciding on a plan to resume strikes after criticizing the company’s efforts to finalize an agreement on pay and conditions.

Workers accuse Chevron of reneging on commitments made last month to end a dispute that roiled global markets and will hold talks on the next steps from 3:30 p.m. Perth time, according to the Offshore Alliance, a group representing two unions.

A meeting of some workers late Thursday endorsed plans to resume stoppages, according to a union official, who requested anonymity because the talks were private.

If Friday’s discussions follow suit, unions will on Monday give Chevron the required seven working days notice to begin industrial action.

Chevron has “consistently and meaningfully engaged in an effort” to formalize an agreement, the company said Thursday.

Stoppages and walkouts at Chevron’s Gorgon and Wheatstone facilities — which accounted for about 7% of global LNG supply last year — started on Sept. 8, capping weeks of threats to exports which triggered a series of spikes in gas prices in Europe and Asia.

Both sides later last month agreed to accept a proposed settlement put forward by the Fair Work Commission, Australia’s labour regulator, which included suggested improvements to allowances for remote work and travel delays.

Recommended terms from the FWC:

  • Wheatstone platform workers offered field loading allowance — compensation for the remote nature of their jobs and associated travel — of A$103,000 ($66,000) a year; Wheatstone downstream and Gorgon workers to get A$85,000 a year
  • All employees will receive at least A$7,000 travel allowance
  • Chevron to pay 4 hours at overtime rates if a plane is more than 2 hours late into Perth; rising to 12 hours pay if the delay is over 4 hours
    • If an employee misses a connecting flight and cannot travel until the next day, Chevron will pay for accommodation and a per diem of A$34.95 for breakfast, A$49.35 for lunch and A$69.20 for dinner
  • Workers are to be given individual cabins, and only share space in “exceptional circumstances” that Chevron will need to be able to justify

The union’s talks on new action mean a return of supply risk, ANZ Banking Group said Friday in a note. Still, natural gas futures slumped in Europe on Thursday on unusual October warmth and lacklustre demand.

