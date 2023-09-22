Chevron and unions agree to end Australia LNG strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / Asia-Pac

Chevron and unions agree to end Australia LNG strikes

By Bloomberg
22/09/2023, 7:31 am
© Supplied by ShutterstockChevron strikes end

Chevron (NYSE: CVX)  and labor unions reached an agreement to end strikes at key liquefied natural gas facilities in Australia that have roiled the global market for the fuel.

Workers accepted a proposed settlement on pay and conditions put forward by the country’s labor regulator and will suspend industrial action, the Offshore Alliance, a grouping of two major unions, confirmed Friday in a statement.

Chevron on Thursday said it had accepted the proposal. The producer declined to comment Friday on the decision by union members.

Worries over the prospects of reduced gas exports from one of the world’s biggest suppliers — and other unrelated outages — had prompted spikes in prices in Europe and Asia over recent weeks. The global LNG market has been finely balanced since Russia pipeline gas supply to Europe was curbed last year after the invasion of Ukraine.

“With the strike now resolved, the market can rest easier at least for now,” said Susan Sakmar, a visiting assistant professor at the University of Houston Law Center. “But with winter just around the corner, I wouldn’t rule out more jitters, because a cold winter or any new supply disruption could jolt markets again.”

The move to accept the regulator’s terms effectively resolves a dispute that triggered industrial action from Sept. 8 at the Gorgon and Wheatstone facilities, which accounted for about 7% of global LNG supply last year. Union members at the Chevron sites ramped up their initial wave of disruptions last week, beginning a series of 24-hour stoppages.

About 350 workers met late Thursday and endorsed the regulator’s proposals, which included suggested improvements to allowances for remote work and travel delays, according to Brad Gandy, Western Australia Secretary for the Australian Workers’ Union.

“The Offshore Alliance will now work with Chevron to finalize the drafting of the agreement and members will soon cease current industrial action,” Gandy said in the statement. The agreement includes improvements on issues including pay, job security, and rosters, he said.

Australia’s LNG sector has been grappling with the possibility of disruptions since late July. Woodside Energy Group Ltd. last month settled a separate dispute. Shares of Woodside and Santos Ltd. — another LNG producer — were little changed at 3 p.m. Friday in Sydney.

Gas prices had already started to cool since it emerged in September that the prospect of strikes may not result in lost supply, said Abhishek Rohatgi, a Singapore-based analyst at BloombergNEF. The market will now have more room to absorb other outages, such as those in Norway or the US, he said.

While Australia isn’t a major supplier to Europe, the prospect of missed deliveries has raised the risk of tighter seaborne trade — and increased competition for available cargoes — during a peak demand season in the northern hemisphere winter.

