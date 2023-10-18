Aberdeen’s Proserv appoints two general managers for international expansion

The Aberdeen-headquartered Proserv has appointed two new general managers in Norway and the Middle East as the firm looks to drive growth in the regions.

Rune Christian Godejord has taken up the role in Stavanger as the Granite City business looks to grow subsea control system service activities in Norway.

Mr Godejord is joining Proserv from Baker Hughes where he was country manager for Norway, he has more than 20 years of experience in the oil and gas sector with the majority of that time spent at TechnipFMC.

Stavanger represents a major service and production hub for Proserv, the firm says, and with activities increasing, Mr Godejord expects to oversee an uptick in headcount over the next year.

Speaking on his new role, Godejord said: “I am really excited to have joined Proserv’s team and to have the opportunity to grow such a strategically important global site for the business.

“There is so much potential within the Norwegian market where our subsea controls services can offer real change and impact to improve production reliability, maximise assets and increase margins.

“I look forward to engaging my own experience and know-how to help push forwards this ambition.”

New general manager in Doha

Trevor Ogilvie has accepted the general manager role in Proserv’s Doha office as the firm looks to “build stronger partnerships in the Middle East.”

Mr Ogilvie has been with the company for over two years, having previously served as Proserv’s technical sales manager for Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The new appointment has experience in the oil and gas industry in the Arabian Gulf and has also spent more than five years in the UK with integrated solutions provider Alderley.

Mr Ogilvie commented: “I am delighted to take on this important role to extend our presence in Qatar.

“We have a wide range of skills in Doha, as well as a strong array of capabilities we can harness globally, and my focus will be to position our team as a trusted go-to service partner for national operators.

“We are already successfully demonstrating what we can offer, and building relationships, but there is much more we can do to support their operations.

“We have a template for success from our excellent team in Abu Dhabi and we have the same opportunity here to replicate that.”