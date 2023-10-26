Baker Hughes points to continued North Sea growth in Q3 results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Baker Hughes points to continued North Sea growth in Q3 results

By Andrew Dykes
26/10/2023, 7:23 am
© DCT MediaBaker Hughes profits
Baker Hughes' North of Scotland HQ in Stoneywood Park North, Dyce

Orders and revenues at the oilfield services giant surged year on year as executives noted a ‘fundamentally tight’ LNG market.

Baker Hughes (Nasdaq:BKR) saw a 26% rise in net income to $518 million during the third quarter, while revenues also grew to $6.6 billion – an increase of 5% on last quarter and 24% year on year.

Orders also rose 40% on the same period last year to $8.5bn, amid strong demand across the industry.

The company ascribed the increase in revenue to higher volumes in both its industrial and energy technology (IET) and oilfield services and equipment divisions (OFSE).

Notably, OFSE saw “continued regional growth” in the North Sea thanks to two multi-year contracts with Vår Energi. The first, a nine-year contract, will see it offer well intervention and exploration services to Vår’s Norwegian Continental Shelf prospects as well as assisting the group’s carbon reduction efforts.

The second, a 15-year contract in OFSE’s SSPS product line, will deliver bespoke vertical tree systems selected for the complexities of the Balder Field.

OFSE also booked “several major awards” from a Middle East operator, including a long-term directional drilling services contract spanning the entirety of the customer’s oil and gas rigs both on- and offshore. A second award will use Baker Hughes’ coiled tubing drilling technology for an integrated project for natural gas development to support the country’s self-reliance aims.

In the energy transition space, its IET unit secured an award for a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study by the Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) for carbon capture and storage (CCS) at a 700MW coal-fired power plant, as well as “multiple orders” from Air Products supporting its hydrogen projects across the globe.

“We continue to see positive momentum across our portfolio despite persisting global economic uncertainty,” said Baker Hughes chairman and chief executive officer Lorenzo Simonelli.

“Oil prices have rebounded as the combination of resilient oil demand and production cuts have tightened the market. As a result, the oil market is likely to see inventory draws through the rest of 2023. Continued discipline from the world’s largest producers, the pace of oil demand growth in the face of economic uncertainty, and geopolitical risk will be important factors to monitor as we look into 2024.”

Mr Simonelli added that the global LNG market remains “fundamentally tight despite recent economic softness” and pointed to recent spikes in gas price spikes seen as a result of the conflict in the Middle East conflict and strikes by LNG workers in Australia.

“Globally, we expect 2023 LNG demand to approach 410 million tons per annum (MTPA), or up about 2% compared to last year,” he continued.

“With estimated global nameplate capacity of 490 MTPA this year, effective utilization is expected to be over 90%, which has historically represented a tight market. As a result, the LNG project pipeline remains strong, both in the U.S. and internationally.”

“As we enhance our position as a leading energy technology company, we remain excited about the continued growth that we see across both segments. While there is a growing consensus the energy transition will likely take longer and be more complex than many expected, our unique portfolio is set to benefit irrespective of the pace of development.”

Baker Hughes said it would issue a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share for the quarter, payable in mid-November to holders of record on November 6.

