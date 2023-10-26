Saipem benefits from move offshore, reduced wind work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Saipem benefits from move offshore, reduced wind work

Asset-based services makes up the majority of Saipem’s backlog, at 65%, or around 10bn euros this year.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
26/10/2023, 12:00 pm
Saipem increased its revenue by 5.6% year on year in the third quarter, while adjusted EBITDA was up 26.4% at 230 million euros.

During the first nine months of the year, Saipem won new contracts worth 11.92 billion euros, up from 6.92bn in the same period of 2022. As of the end of September, the company had a total backlog worth 27.68bn euros.

After the period end, Saipem signed up to work on the Hail and Ghasha project, under a deal with Adnoc. Saipem’s share of the contract is worth $4.1bn. As a result, the year to date backlog is 15.8bn euros.

Saipem CEO Alessandro Puliti complained recently of being overstretched, with the company having to turn down work.

The company reported net profit of 39mn euros for the third quarter, versus a loss of 8mn euros for the same period in 2022.

Saipem’s board agreed today to seek approval from shareholders to convert a 500mn euro bond, maturing in 2029, into equity. The company offered the bonds in September.

It also paid back 601mn euros of debt in the quarter.

Breakdown

In a presentation, Saipem said its EBITDA margin for its asset-based services had improved from 8.2% in 2022 to 10% in 2023. It attributed this to a “more favourable revenue mix”. This was a greater share of subsea work and a lower share of offshore wind.

Awards in the third quarter included the second phase of work at Baleine, work on the Argos FPU and the Ravenna FSRU.

It has recently concluded work on an offshore wind project in the UK and expects to finish Dogger Bank by spring 2024. A French project, Courseulles-sur-Mer, will begin in December 2023.

The company’s drilling business has benefited from higher day rates, which increased its EBITDA margin from 31.9% to 40.3%.

Energy carriers continued to be a tough line of work for Saipem. In 2022, the adjusted EBITDA margin was 0.6%, falling to 0.3% in 2023.

Saipem’s backlog is shifting towards offshore engineering and construction, it noted, reaching 54% of the total. This is from 33% in 2021.

