Oil & Gas

Video: Aker Solutions demolishes 18,000t Gyda topside

By Ryan Duff
27/10/2023, 7:00 am

Aker Solutions has shared a video of it using explosives to decommission the 18,000-tonne topside of the Gyda platform.

Earlier this year, Aker Solutions said that 100 % of the 33-year-old structure will be recycled and turned into new products.

In its latest update on the project, the firm says that this is the platform’s “gift to the circular economy” adding: “Gyda will provide a vast haul of lower-emission steel than the conventional stuff.”

While Aker Solutions has carried out similar work in the past, it said this was the largest job of its kind that it has undertaken.

The firm carried out a teardown through the use of precision demolitions and pull-force and Aker Solutions is now using cutting machines to begin salvaging a “giant haul of metal.”

Following the teardown, Thomas Nygård, head of Aker Solutions Decommissioning, said: “The operation was well-planned and executed — a big milestone and team achievement.”

He added: “Projects like these are important for us, they’re important to our clients and they let us return value to the circular economy.”

Gyda once stood in the southern part of the Norwegian North Sea and started producing in 1990.

Plans for the platform’s decommissioning were submitted in 2016.

The 18,000-tonne topsides and jacket weighing 11,200 tonnes were removed by Allseas’ heavy lift vessel, the Pioneering Spirit.

Earlier this year, Aker Solutions shared a similar video of the Gyda platform’s foundations being decommissioned through the use of explosives.

The firm initially built the jacket in 1989 in its yard in Verdal and they have now been decommissioned in the company’s yard in Stord.

Made using 5,000 tons of high-grade steel, the firm had to turn to the use of explosives to bring the gigantic structure within range of the cutting machines it uses for the job.

To protect the ground of the yard from the impact of the massive weight of the jacket as it collapsed, the firm set up piles of travel with pipes in them to act as “large pillows”.

