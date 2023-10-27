Eni profits slump, but talks up new gas hub in Indonesia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Eni profits slump, but talks up new gas hub in Indonesia

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
27/10/2023, 7:54 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by EniPicture shows; The sailaway ceremony of the Firenze FPSO. Dubai. Supplied by Eni Date; 06/04/2023
Picture shows; The sailaway ceremony of the Firenze FPSO. Dubai. Supplied by Eni Date; 06/04/2023

Eni reported adjusted post-tax profit of 1.9 billion euros for the third quarter, down 51%, largely as a result of lower prices.

Brent was down 14% and gas was down more than 80%, it said. However, the company described these as “strong”, with a recovery in E&P earnings as a result of higher production and a solid contribution from refining and other areas.

E&P’s adjusted EBIT was down 39% year on year but, against the second quarter, was up nearly 30% at 2.6bn euros.

Production for the third quarter was 1.64 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 4% from the 2022 quarter.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said the company had advanced its “strategy of transformation, while delivering another excellent set of operating and financial results”.

World-class

He described the recent Geng North-1 exploration discovery as outstanding and the largest of the year. This find, in addition to its acquisition of Neptune Energy and Chevron’s Indonesian assets, “will enable us to target exploitation of material resources offshore the Kutei basin”.

Geng North is thought to hold around 5 trillion cubic feet of gas and 400 million barrels of condensate. Eni sees the Kutei Basin becoming a “new world class gas hub”.

Eni’s Plenitude is on track to reach the targeted 3 GW of renewable installed capacity by the end of 2023, Descalzi said. It is “also delivering its financial targets, while the completion of the Novamont acquisition will strengthen Versalis’ green chemicals transformation”.

The company has also made progress on carbon capture and storage (CCS), with the win of the Hewett storage licence in the UK. Eni has also made progress after the period end in the UK, with key conditions agreed on HyNet North West.

Operating cash flow was 3.4bn euros. Capital expenditure was 1.9bn, leaving organic free cash flow of around 1.5bn euros.

“Both cash and operating results stand out at the top of our historical quarterly performances,” Descalzi continued.

“Looking forward, we believe that the evident underlying improvement of the business and our strategic progress will support highly attractive returns to our shareholders. In line with this, we are raising our full-year guidance of Ebit and cash flow, while accelerating our buyback plan for this year.”

