Equinor books $300m impairment on US offshore wind plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Norway

Equinor books $300m impairment on US offshore wind plans

By Andrew Dykes
27/10/2023, 7:56 am
© Supplied by Ole J?rgen Bratlanduk electricity brian wilson
Equinor CEO Anders Opedal.

Equinor reported a profitable Q3 despite lower gas prices, but pointed to a major impairment expected on its US wind portfolio.

The Norwegian state-backed energy giant (OSE:EQNR) reported adjusted earnings of $8bn for the third quarter, from total revenues of over $26bn.

Post-tax profits reached $2.7bn, of which the bulk came from its Norwegian unit, while around $650m came from its international arm. Its renewable energy business however showed an adjusted loss of $108m.

The company also recognised a $300 million impairment to its offshore wind projects on the US’ north east coast “following the rejection of petitions related to offtake agreements.”

It plans to develop 3.3GW of offshore wind capacity off New York at the Beacon and Empire wind schemes, under a a 50-50 partnership with BP.

Equinor said the charge was due to “cost inflation and supply chain constraints”, while local regulator New York Public Service Commission has rejected requests by Equinor and other developers for price increases to the tariffs paid for electricity. Equinor said it is “assessing the implications for its projects.”

It follows similar bookings by Orsted across its US offshore portfolio, and the cancellation of a major development off the UK by Vattenfall.

Overall, this contributed to total impairments of $971m for the quarter “mainly consisting of impairments of assets on the NCS”, and raises total charges to just shy of $1bn for the first nine months of the year.

US offshore wind © Supplied by Equinor
SBMT wind turbine staging operations with the Manhattan skyline in the background (artist’s impression).

Production outlook

On the production front, Equinor total equity production held steady at just over 2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the third quarter.

Liquids production grew 12% compared to the same quarter last year, mainly driven by operational performance and production from Johan Sverdrup on the NCS, its stake in the Vito field in the US, the Peregrino field in Brazil and the addition of stakes in the Buzzard field in the North Sea via its acquisition of Suncor.

Gas production was impacted by planned maintenance and unplanned extended turnarounds on the Troll A-platform and the Nyhamna gas processing facility.

Following the unplanned losses year to date, estimated production in 2023 is now adjusted to be around 1.5 % above 2022-level.

Power production from renewable energy sources was 373 GWh in the quarter, up from 294 GWh in the same quarter last year. The increase was driven by higher production on UK wind farms and new production from onshore renewables in Poland, as well as the floating wind farm Hywind Tampen in full production.

Including UK gas-to-power, total power production was 883 GWh during the quarter.

The group also pointed to the successful startup of Dogger Bank, in which it holds a 40% share.

President and CEO Anders Opedal said: “Equinor delivered strong cash flow and earnings in a quarter with considerably lower gas prices than last year. Through strong operational performance, we delivered high oil production from Johan Sverdrup and our international portfolio.

“The gas production from the Norwegian continental shelf was impacted by planned maintenance and extended turnarounds. We continue with significant capital distribution and will deliver a total distribution of $17 billion in 2023.”

“We continue to contribute to energy security by developing profitable oil and gas projects with low emissions from production, through the development of the Rosebank field in the UK and the start-up of the Breidablikk field on the NCS.”

Looking to the rest of the year Equinor expects 2023 production to be around 1.5% above 2022 levels.

The company confirmed it will pay an ordinary cash dividend of $0.30 per share will continue with an extraordinary cash dividend of $0.60 per share for the third quarter.

Its $6bn share buy-back programme will also continue, with a fourth and final $1.67bn tranche for this year, commencing on 30 October and ending in late January 2024.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts