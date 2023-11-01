BP becomes unique among oil majors with an analyst sell rating

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

BP becomes unique among oil majors with an analyst sell rating

By Bloomberg
01/11/2023, 1:59 pm
© Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA WireFile photo dated 10/03/2022 of a BP sign.
For more than a month, the “big five” oil majors have been free of analyst sell ratings. No longer.

BP (LON:BP) was downgraded to underweight from neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co. on Wednesday, distinguishing it from peers Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Shell and TotalEnergies, none of whom have a sell or equivalent recommendation.

The negative rating — the first since TotalEnergies was upgraded by Mediobanca in September — comes a day after what JPMorgan analyst Christyan Malek described as a “substantial” third-quarter profit miss.

He also flagged an “unattractive” valuation as well as waning buyback momentum.

The shares fell as much as 2.8% to a two-month low on Wednesday, extending Tuesday’s 4.6% drop after results showed weakness in gas trading.

For BP, it’s the first sell or equivalent recommendation since April. The stock still has 17 buy ratings and eight holds, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

While the shares are still in positive territory for the year, in line with the Stoxx 600 Energy Index’s 3.4% gain, they have declined 11% over the past two weeks amid a falling crude price and as European oil majors risk trailing US competitors amid a rush of dealmaking.

BP is also reeling from the loss of a number of high-profile executives, including September’s shock departure of Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney, raising questions over the company’s strategy going forward.

For JPMorgan’s Malek, it’s the first time he’s had a negative rating on the stock in data going back to 2016. He has a “clear preference” for Shell and TotalEnergies among the European majors, rating both overweight, he wrote in the note.

