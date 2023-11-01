Zenith adds another arbitration case over Tunisia problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Zenith adds another arbitration case over Tunisia problems

Zenith is claiming at least $48 million under the ISCID case. It did not specify a value for the separate ICC proceedings.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
01/11/2023, 3:14 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Zenith EnergyRed vehicle under bright sunshine
Workover rig on location at well ROB-1 in the Robbana concession, onshore Tunisia. . Tunisia. Supplied by Zenith Energy Date; 06/04/2022

Zenith Energy has launched international arbitration in Paris against state-owned Entreprise Tunisienne d’Activités Pétrolières (ETAP).

Zenith CEO Andrea Cattaneo described the move as “deeply regrettable”. He said this was the second arbitration case launched by Zenith. The company has carried out “conservative seizures against ETAP following failures to satisfy contractually binding payments for oil production”.

In July, the company announced the seizure of $6.5 million in a Swiss bank account, owned by ETAP.

The arbitration will be pursued at the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC). Zenith launched its first arbitration case against Tunisia in June this year, at Washington DC’s International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).

Zenith is claiming at least $48 million under the ISCID case. It did not specify a value for the separate ICC proceedings.

The company said ETAP had failed to comply with its contractual obligations. ETAP did not pay for oil produced and sold by a Zenith subsidiary.

Explaining its ICSID case, Zenith said the case focused on the Sidi El Kilani and Ezzaouia concessions. The North African state had contravened the licences, Zenith said, and made “unjustified obstructions” on oil sales.

Zenith bought a 22.5% stake Sidi El Kilani in 2020 from Kufpec. It bought a 45% stake in Ezzaouia in 2021 from Candax Energy. ETAP holds the other 55% in Ezzaouia.

However, according to Tunisian authorities, ETAP holds the entirety of both licences.

The most recent development on the ICSID case was the appointment of an arbitrator, Nassib G. Ziadé, in early September.

Zenith is also pursuing legal action in France against a drilling contractor for work in Congo Brazzaville.

