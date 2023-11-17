Keir Starmer relationship with energy sector takes ‘positive step’ as he visits Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Keir Starmer relationship with energy sector takes ‘positive step’ as he visits Aberdeen

Keir Starmer's Aberdeen visit has made "postive steps" for his relationship with the energy secotr, however, it is "too little too late" for his poltical rivals.
By Ryan Duff
17/11/2023, 1:56 pm
From left to right, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, Labour leader Keir Starmer, Russell Borthwick, Chief Executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and Shadow Climate Secretary Ed Miliband in Aberdeen.
From left to right, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, Labour leader Keir Starmer, Russell Borthwick, Chief Executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and Shadow Climate Secretary Ed Miliband in Aberdeen.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has visited the north-east of Scotland where he has heard the “frank and honest” views of the region’s energy industry, however, this trip has created a “positive step” for the politician’s relationship with the sector.

During his trip to Aberdeen Sir Kier Starmer has laid out plans to “harness the expertise and experience that exists today across Aberdeen and the North Sea” if his party is to form the UK’s next government.

He looks to “unlock” private sector investment in energy to ensure the energy transition while committing to oil and gas for “decades to come.”

This has been received positively by industry, trade body Offshore Energies UK’s (OEUK) chief executive David Whitehouse explains.

Mr Whitehouse said: “There is much we agree on with the Labour Party and this visit is a positive step forward for our working relationship. The best way to cut bills, get to net zero, grow the economy and retain jobs is with our own homegrown offshore energy industry. “

Earlier this year, Sir Keir received criticism from the energy sector as he set out plans to ban new oil and gas licences if Labour wins the next general election, which is set for next year.

windfall tax price floor © Supplied by OEUK
David Whitehouse of OEUK

With the Labour leader’s softening of oil and gas policy, he is unlocking the investment from the private sector he is looking to “harness”, the OEUK boss outlined.

“Our members are delivering a homegrown energy transition to net zero with the potential to spend almost £200 billion in private capital over the decade,” said Mr Whitehouse.

“This could be spent across our energy mix, from oil and gas to offshore wind, carbon capture and storage and hydrogen if we have the right investment environment.

“By the mid-2030s, oil and gas will still provide 50% of our energy needs in the UK. The reality of the transition is that the UK needs both homegrown oil and gas and renewables to cut bills and power homes, businesses and industries.”

Aberdeen visit ‘too little too late’

However, for Scottish Conservative shadow secretary for net zero, energy and transport and north-east MSP Douglas Lumsden, this trip to Aberdeen and Keir Starmer’s commitments to the energy sector is “too little too late.”

Jobs are at the heart of what the Labour Leader is speaking about while he visits the north-east, however, to Mr Lumsden the policies presented will throw energy workers “under a bus.”

Mr Lumsden said: “Keir Starmer’s pitiful attempt at finally showing face in the north-east is too little too late.

“His energy plan lacks any credibility and is a feeble attempt to pull the wool over the eyes of workers whose jobs he wants to throw under a bus.

“It’s no surprise industry leaders like Sir Ian Wood have condemned Labour’s proposals which are economically and environmentally illiterate.

“Not only would their plans threaten tens of thousands of jobs, they would undermine our energy security, leaving us at the mercy of barbaric regimes like Putin’s Russia for more expensive imports carrying a greater carbon footprint.”

The north-east MSP says that the region he represents is “at the very bottom of Keir Starmer’s priority list,” condemning the visit as a “tick-box exercise.”

BP Aberdeen © DCT
North-east MSP Douglas Lumsden.

Stephen Flynn, SNP Westminster leader and MP for Aberdeen South, said: “It’s taken more than 3 years but Sir Keir Starmer has finally travelled North in order to assess Aberdeen’s riches – our energy, our workforce and our potential.”

The SNP leader argued that Scotland’s energy future should be in the hands of Scotland, rather than determined by Westminster.

Flynn added: “The big question he has repeatedly failed to answer is why we should continue to trust Westminster with Scotland’s energy wealth when we all know they’ve squandered it in comparison to the likes of our Norwegian neighbours.

Stephen Flynn © Scott Baxter / DCT Media
Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn

“Make no mistake, the Scottish people should have their fair share and benefit from these revenues both in terms of cheaper bills, but also jobs and investment.

“The fact is Scotland’s energy should be in Scotland’s hands. We know Scotland has the energy, we just need the power.”

However, both the SNP and Labour’s outlook for the UK’s energy sector has come under fire from Douglas Lumsden, who added: “While Labour and the SNP want to end the oil and gas industry as soon as possible, the Scottish Conservatives are the only party standing up for the future of the sector and the jobs it supports while delivering a successful energy transition.”

