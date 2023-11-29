Hughes Subsea lands contract to for air diving support with Anasuria

Hughes Subsea has secured a contract to deliver daughter-craft diving services to the Anasuria FPSO off the coast of Aberdeen.

The campaign took place over the course of a month, during which time Hughes provided support for mooring chain change out, executed the installation and removal of sea-chest blanks, and successfully completed a comprehensive inspection program.

In addition to this, a dedicated rigging team was also mobilised in support of topside operations.

Graeme Shepherd, project manager at Anasuria Operating Company Limited (AOC), said, “Hughes Subsea has played a pivotal role in the recent Mooring Chain Changeout and associated topside and subsea work scopes for AOC, which was in integral part of AOC’s ongoing asset life extension programme aimed at extending the operating life of our FPSO.

“Throughout the duration of this project, the level of professionalism and collaborative teamwork exhibited by Hughes Subsea alongside our other partners and teams was nothing short of exceptional which was key to delivering the highly successful campaign.”

During the campaign’s operational phase, Hughes deployed the dive intervention craft, Hughes Hunter, and tender vessel, Cardhu, onto the Normand Frontier accompanied by a 45-member project team.

Throughout the project, the Hughes team displayed a “can-do” attitude, explained Bob Kingdom, senior project manager at Hughes Subsea.

The vessel owners contributed WROV and survey support, while two independent telemetry systems facilitated real-time camera feeds from both the diver and topside team which were distributed around the vessel.

Hughes’ fellow OEG Group firm, Fern, provided radios to all project vessels and, and a dedicated Starlink feed was installed for optimised information distribution.

In addition to the FPSO scopes, the team, with assistance from the Normand Frontier, successfully deployed anode skids and concrete mattresses.

Mr Kingdom added: “In order to maximise productivity in this project, the Hughes Subsea team conducted all diving operations using nitrox, ensuring maximised bottom times and reducing the number of personnel required to deliver the scope.

“The project was delivered efficiently, safely, and ahead of schedule.”