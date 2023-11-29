Hughes Subsea lands contract to for air diving support with Anasuria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Hughes Subsea lands contract to for air diving support with Anasuria

By Ryan Duff
29/11/2023, 6:27 am
Hibiscus teal west
The Anasuria FPSO

Hughes Subsea has secured a contract to deliver daughter-craft diving services to the Anasuria FPSO off the coast of Aberdeen.

The campaign took place over the course of a month, during which time Hughes provided support for mooring chain change out, executed the installation and removal of sea-chest blanks, and successfully completed a comprehensive inspection program.

In addition to this, a dedicated rigging team was also mobilised in support of topside operations.

Graeme Shepherd, project manager at Anasuria Operating Company Limited (AOC), said, “Hughes Subsea has played a pivotal role in the recent Mooring Chain Changeout and associated topside and subsea work scopes for AOC, which was in integral part of AOC’s ongoing asset life extension programme aimed at extending the operating life of our FPSO.

“Throughout the duration of this project, the level of professionalism and collaborative teamwork exhibited by Hughes Subsea alongside our other partners and teams was nothing short of exceptional which was key to delivering the highly successful campaign.”

During the campaign’s operational phase, Hughes deployed the dive intervention craft, Hughes Hunter, and tender vessel, Cardhu, onto the Normand Frontier accompanied by a 45-member project team.

Throughout the project, the Hughes team displayed a “can-do” attitude, explained Bob Kingdom, senior project manager at Hughes Subsea.

The vessel owners contributed WROV and survey support, while two independent telemetry systems facilitated real-time camera feeds from both the diver and topside team which were distributed around the vessel.

Hughes’ fellow OEG Group firm, Fern, provided radios to all project vessels and, and a dedicated Starlink feed was installed for optimised information distribution.

In addition to the FPSO scopes, the team, with assistance from the Normand Frontier, successfully deployed anode skids and concrete mattresses.

Mr Kingdom added: “In order to maximise productivity in this project, the Hughes Subsea team conducted all diving operations using nitrox, ensuring maximised bottom times and reducing the number of personnel required to deliver the scope.

“The project was delivered efficiently, safely, and ahead of schedule.”

