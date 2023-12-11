IEA warns COP28 fossil fuel pledges not enough to reach climate targets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

IEA warns COP28 fossil fuel pledges not enough to reach climate targets

International Energy Agency warns that even if the pledges made so far at COP28 summit are delivered, they will "not be nearly enough" to avert 1.5C warming
By Mathew Perry
11/12/2023, 8:05 am
© Shutterstocknorth sea emissions
A flare boom on an offshore oil rig in the North Sea.

As the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conferences nears its end in Dubai, the International Energy Agency (IEA) is warning the pledges made so far will “not be nearly enough” to meet international climate targets.

The IEA said pledges have been made in three key areas at the COp28 summit so far, including renewables, energy efficiency and methane.

These are three of five areas “crucial areas for action” highlighted by the IEA ahead of the summit which will be needed to keep the 1.5C warming target within reach.

After analysing the impact of the pledges made in Dubai on global energy-related greenhouse gas emissions the IEA said while they are positive steps, the commitments will “not be nearly enough to move the world onto a path to reaching international climate targets, in particular the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 °C”.

COp28 commitments

As of Friday, the IEA said around 130 countries had signed up to the pledge to triple global renewable power capacity by 2030 and double the annual rate of energy efficiency improvements every year to 2030.

The IEA said those countries together account for 40% of global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from fossil fuel combustion, 37% of total global energy demand and 56% of global GDP.

© Supplied by ScottishPower Renewa
ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm

In addition to these pledges, the IEA assessed the impact of the full implementation of methane pledges agreed to by 50 countries at COP28.

The methane pledge of the Oil and Gas Decarbonisation Charter aims to zero-out methane emissions and eliminate routine flaring by 2030.

Companies which have signed up account for about 40% of global oil production and 35% of combined oil and gas production, the IEA said.

According to the IEA analysis, even if there is full delivery on these pledges – covering renewables, efficiency and methane/flaring – by the current signatories it would result in global energy-related greenhouse gas emissions in 2030 being around 4 gigatonnes of CO2 equivalent lower than would be expected without them.

© Supplied by International Energy
A graph showing the IEA assessment of the impact of COP28 pledges as of Friday 8 December on global emissions trajectory.

The IEA said this reduction in 2030 emissions represents only around 30% of the emissions gap that needs to be bridged to get the world on a pathway compatible with limiting global warming to 1.5 C.

As negotiations at COP28 gather pace as the end of the summit nears on Tuesday, December 12, the IEA said it will continue to monitor developments and update its assessment as needed.

The COP28 summit in Dubai has attracted a record number of fossil fuel delegates, according to analysis from environmental NGOs.

 

