Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Perenco announces near-field gas discovery at Ravenspurn South

By Mathew Perry
11/12/2023, 8:36 am
© Supplied by PerencoThe Valaris-247 rig at the Ravenspurn South gas discovery.
The Valaris-247 rig at the Ravenspurn South gas discovery.

Perenco UK has announced a near-field discovery at the Ravenspurn South field, located approximately 40 miles off the coast of Flambrough Head in Yorkshire.

Perenco said the new well, C06, had proven gas in a previously undrilled fault block downdip of the currently producing Ravenspurn field, which the company holds a 100% operator stake in.

The company said this is third well in its 2023 Southern North Sea drilling campaign using the Valaris-27 rig.

The latest discovery follows the successful drilling of Ravenspurn North sidetracks D15 and Dd16, together producing 30 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscf/d) as of today.

Perenco UK general manager Jonathan White said the gas discovery at Ravenspurn South marks the latest new producing well for the company as part of its drilling campaign.

“This successful result opens the door for further development of the Ravenspurn South field,” Mr White said.

New Ravenspurn South well

Perenco said the new well has found a 90 metre section of fully gas-bearing Lower Leman Sandstone, Rotliegend Formation, with reservoir properties in line with nearby producers.

The initial rate, forecast for January 2024, is expected to deliver a base case of around 2,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day (12 MMscf/d).

This is expected to bring 3.5 million boe (21 billion standard cubic feet) incremental reserves after 30 years, Perenco said.

After completion with the Valaris-247 rig, Perenco said the well will be stimulated with support from the Petrodec ERDA jack-up barge.

Following a subsequent well test, the gas produced will be connected to Perenco’s Dimlington terminal via the Cleeton Hub.

