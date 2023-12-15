BP memo says Looney pay decision was not ‘unduly harsh’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

BP memo says Looney pay decision was not ‘unduly harsh’

By Andrew Dykes
15/12/2023, 7:34 am
© BloombergBP CEO
Bernard Looney resigned as BP CEO in September.

An internal memo sent to BP senior staff denies its decision over forfeited share, salary and bonus payments to former CEO Bernard Looney is overly punitive.

The memo, seen by the Financial Times, includes eight question-and-answer points, one of which is titled: “Has the board been unduly harsh in how it has treated Bernard?”

In response, it suggests that the “great majority” of the pay forfeiture “came as a result of his own decision to resign with immediate effect”.

Mr Looney resigned in September after allegations around personal relationships with colleagues and misleading the BP board.

BP (LON:BP) announced the result of an investigation on Wednesday, finding the former boss had committed “serious misconduct” in his failure to fully disclose these relationships to the board.

Of the headline £32.4m potential remuneration, 87% was automatically forfeited as a result of his resignation decision, it noted this week.

The total covers unvested share awards – which will lapse in full –  as part of BP’s Executive Directors’ Incentive Plan for years through to 2025, with a potential value of up to £24.8m.

The energy giant confirmed he would receive no further salary, pension allowance or benefits and will not be paid any annual bonus for 2023, while the company will claw back nearly £1m.

The FT suggested the nature of the document highlights potential “unease” in the company at the abruptness of Mr Looney’s departure and its decision to claw back funds.

“The board decided that when Bernard gave assurances around his past relationships with colleagues, he had given in inaccurate and incomplete information and knowingly misled the board” the internal memo continued.

“The board decided that this amounted to serious misconduct.”

Beyond misconduct, the findings of the investigation have not been made public. The memo indicates any further disclosure of this is unlikely, beyond more general “themes and lessons” learned from the process.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts