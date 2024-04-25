BP quiet on climate strategy ahead of today’s AGM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BP quiet on climate strategy ahead of today’s AGM

By Michael Behr
25/04/2024, 6:59 am
© BloombergBP will hold its AGM today at 11am
BP will hold its AGM today at 11am.

BP (LON:BP) is expected to step back from its usual climate-strategy-focus at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) later today, analysts have said.

Director of investment stewardship research at Morningstar Lindsey Stewart noted: “BP’s AGM looks set to avoid much of the drama of recent years. For the first time in a long time there are no resolutions from either management or shareholders addressing the company’s climate strategy.”

The company’s AGM will take place today at 11am at the BP International Centre for Business and Technology.

The AGM will cover a number of items, including the re-election of chairman Helge Lund and chief executive officer Murray Auchincloss.

Stewart added: “There was some dissatisfaction among shareholders at last year’s meeting that the company had reduced its climate ambitions without offering shareholders a say on the changes. This contributed to a 10% vote against the company chair at the 2023 AGM.

“It will be interesting to see whether any continuing dissatisfaction by climate-conscious shareholders manifests in further protest votes against BP’s directors. But I’d expect most shareholders will be more focused on how the new CEO plans to implement the current strategy.”

In the AGM notice meeting, Chairman Helga Lund noted that BP had seen a strong operational and financial performance in 2023, despite the ongoing complexity of the energy transition, economic uncertainty and the global conflicts.

“In 2023, it also became clearer than ever that the world needs a better, more balanced energy system. One that is secure, affordable and lower carbon,” he stated.

“Our strategic direction remains the same: to go from an international oil company to an integrated energy company. However, it is a strategy that must be flexible, requiring pragmatism in adapting to changes in the external environment.”

In addition, two shareholder advisories, Glass Lewis and ISS, issued reports ahead of the AGM saying they were satisfied with how the company handled the departure of BP’s former CEO Bernard Looney.

BP’s board voted last December to dismiss Mr Looney without notice following allegations he failed to disclose personal relationships with colleagues.

Both advisories recommended that investors support all of the board’s proposed articles at the company’s AGM.

