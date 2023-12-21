North Sea flights cancelled days before Christmas

Aberdeen has been issued a yellow wind warning today which is causing North Sea flights to be cancelled or delayed less than a week before Christmas.

North-east helicopter operators NHV and Offshore Helicopter Services UK a combined 17 cancelled flights from the Granite City heliport.

Effected customers include Total Energies, CNOOC, Serica, Harbour Energy, and Petrofac.

In addition to cancelled flights Offshore Helicopter Services UK is reporting a number of flights being delayed due to weather throughout the day.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind across many parts of the UK today.

The warnings for the strong winds that the Met Office says will create “travel disruption” is set to come to an end by 9pm today.

The Met Office describes “strong winds across a large swathe of the country Thursday” as reports suggest winds can reach 80 mph today.

Bristow, another Aberdeen-based helicopter operator has delayed flights for Repsol and Chrysor Petroleum as well.

One operator, CHC, is not advertising any delayed or cancelled flights today, however, a number of flights have been removed from the firm’s online schedule, including flights for Equinor.

The North Sea operators that have been struck with cancellations today have been asked how changes in flight plans are affecting if staff can get home for Christmas.

Fight cancellations due to adverse weather conditions is not uncommon, last year ice warnings caused problems for North Sea transport.