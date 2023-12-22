North Sea divers ‘Wish it could be Christmas everyday’

A group of North Sea divers are getting into the festive spirit by belting out Wizard’s ‘I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday’ while in saturation.

The group are doing their best Alvin and the Chipmunks impression this Christmas as they sing while hopped up on helium.

While in saturation, divers usually breathe a mixture of helium and oxygen to prevent nitrogen narcosis, a side effect of this is they sound chipmunk-like.

The team is wishing “a big Merry Christmas to everybody who is at home or at Sea,” and added: “Stay safe, and see you all in 2024.”

The team behind the video are affiliated with ‘Brass Hat’ a distillery that makes Diver’s Spiced Rum.

Co-founder of Brass Hat, Darren Ward, helped put the video together and sent it to RMT Union in an attempt to “get you all in the mood for the festivities.”

Brass Hat was founded by two professional commercial divers and the name of the distillery came about as “a nod to their profession.”

The company website says: “Our recipe includes elements of the sea amongst other traditional rum spices, to bring a drop of the ocean to every glass.”

Bottles of the second batch of Brass Hat Diver’s Spiced Rum can be purchased on the company’s website, however, the group is closed for shipping orders until Monday 8 January.

When the group sent in their rendition of Wizard’s Christmas classic, they wrote: “While you’re all waiting for the big man to arrive, we just wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported us on our journey this year with Brass Hat”

When asked about the video, an RMT spokesman told Energy Voice: “These workers undertake one of the most physically demanding and hazardous jobs on the planet, doing something like the Christmas video message would be a lot of fun and a great release from the rigours of their day job.

“Plus, there can be no better time to have workers breathing a helium mix to sing than at Christmas …. right!?”

