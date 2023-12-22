North Sea divers ‘Wish it could be Christmas everyday’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

North Sea divers ‘Wish it could be Christmas everyday’

By Ryan Duff
22/12/2023, 7:00 am
A group of North Sea divers are getting into the festive spirit by belting out Wizard’s ‘I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday’ while in saturation.

The group are doing their best Alvin and the Chipmunks impression this Christmas as they sing while hopped up on helium.

While in saturation, divers usually breathe a mixture of helium and oxygen to prevent nitrogen narcosis, a side effect of this is they sound chipmunk-like.

The team is wishing “a big Merry Christmas to everybody who is at home or at Sea,” and added: “Stay safe, and see you all in 2024.”

The team behind the video are affiliated with ‘Brass Hat’ a distillery that makes Diver’s Spiced Rum.

Co-founder of Brass Hat, Darren Ward, helped put the video together and sent it to RMT Union in an attempt to “get you all in the mood for the festivities.”

Brass Hat was founded by two professional commercial divers and the name of the distillery came about as “a nod to their profession.”

The company website says: “Our recipe includes elements of the sea amongst other traditional rum spices, to bring a drop of the ocean to every glass.”

Bottles of the second batch of Brass Hat Diver’s Spiced Rum can be purchased on the company’s website, however, the group is closed for shipping orders until Monday 8 January.

When the group sent in their rendition of Wizard’s Christmas classic, they wrote: “While you’re all waiting for the big man to arrive, we just wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported us on our journey this year with Brass Hat”

When asked about the video, an RMT spokesman told Energy Voice: “These workers undertake one of the most physically demanding and hazardous jobs on the planet, doing something like the Christmas video message would be a lot of fun and a great release from the rigours of their day job.

“Plus, there can be no better time to have workers breathing a helium mix to sing than at Christmas …. right!?”

To find out more about Brass Hat Rum click here.

