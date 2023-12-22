Ground-breaking digital publication highlights net zero journey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ground-breaking digital publication highlights net zero journey

22/12/2023, 7:00 am
© Shutterstock / fokke baarssenWindfarm on coast
'A Guide to the New Energies' has been published by Stronachs LLP through Aberlour Press Limited.

A leading Scottish-based law firm has marked the publication of a ground-breaking guide to new energies and the creation of a collaborative group.

‘A Guide to the New Energies’ has been published by Stronachs LLP through Aberlour Press Limited to set out an overview of the energy transition to net zero over the next 20 years.

More than 20 members of staff and consultants have worked for over three years towards the creation of the almost 800-page, 20-chapter tome with publication of the second, free to access digital edition imminent and a hardback format to follow in early 2024.

The book will help people working or interested in multi-disciplinary renewables and other new energies projects gain a holistic understanding of the sector.

‘A Guide to the New Energies’ is a not-for-profit volume which is believed to be the only one of its kind in the world and has been produced in Aberdeen.

As the firm’s fifth book, it continues Stronachs’ strong publishing heritage through Aberlour Press Limited.

The process has also resulted in the creation of Stronachs’ New Energies Group which harnesses expertise from across all areas of the long-established and well-known business to focus on helping clients navigate future challenges by adopting an interdisciplinary approach.

‘A Guide to the New Energies’ centres on emerging energies by giving an overview of technologies, background and policy and it aims to spark discussion on key factors including energy security and climate change. The unique publication also explores possible solutions which governments may adopt as part of an integrated approach to New Energies and the climate.

The latest edition includes new chapters on project financing, supply chains and contracts and energy storage. It lands one year on from the publication of the first digital edition.

consultant with Stronachs LLP Ewan Neilson © Supplied by Stronachs LLP
Ewan Neilson, ‘A Guide to the New Energies’ co-editor and consultant with Stronachs LLP.

Commenting on the book, co-editor and consultant with Stronachs LLP Ewan Neilson said: “This is a unique publication in that it attempts to bring together, in summary form, some of the most important new energies in Scotland, the United Kingdom and worldwide which are being adopted for the future to achieve the goals set out in the Paris Agreement and subsequent treaties.

“We are all now going on the energy transition journey to net zero, some at a faster pace than others.  The energy transition and a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions is now to be mainstream in almost all countries in the world as governments seek to tackle the climate change.”

He added: “Aberlour Press Limited has produced this book to provide summaries and inform readers who may be interested in climate change and the energy solutions involved in these subjects.”

Find out more about Stronachs LLP and the new book ‘A Guide to the New Energies’.

