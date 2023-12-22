Valaris splashes out $337m on new Drillships this Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Valaris splashes out $337m on new Drillships this Christmas

Valaris has given itself an early Christmas present with the gift of two drillships.
By Ryan Duff
22/12/2023, 6:45 am
report Valaris drillship
The two Valaris drillships at Hunterston last year. Credit: Friends of the Firth of Clyde.

Drilling company Valaris has taken delivery of newbuild drillships, VALARIS DS-13 and DS-14, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $337 million.

Both rigs will be mobilised from South Korea to Las Palmas in Spain where they will be stacked until contracted for work.

The addition of the two new rigs brings the number of drillships in Valaris’ fleet to 13.

The firm says that the deal is expected to increase its fourth quarter 2023 capital expenditures by approximately $355 million.

This increase in CAPEX is down to the purchase price for the rigs and costs associated with preparing the drillships to mobilise from South Korea to Spain.

The transfer of the DS-13 and DS-14 to Spain is also set to impact Valaris’ 2024 books with an estimated increase in CAPEX of $35 million being primarily related to mobilization costs.

President and chief executive of Valaris, Anton Dibowitz, said: “We are delighted to add these two rigs, the highest specification drillships remaining at the South Korean shipyards, to our fleet.

“These additions increase our drillship fleet to 13 rigs, reinforcing its position as one of the most technically capable in the industry.”

