SEPA reports ‘small’ oil spill off Argyll and Bute

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has reported a “small quantity of crude oil surfacing” in the area near Petroineos’ Finnart oil terminal.

The spill was brought to the attention of SEPA by Petroineos and the environmental protection agency is working with the Finnart Ocean Terminal incident response team.

SEPA says that the oil is surfacing from an underground pipeline near Argyll and Bute.

Containment and clean-up operations are underway and the pipeline has been depressurised.

The west coast pipeline from Finnart Ocean Terminal is capable of receiving large tankers of crude oil and was first imported in 1951.

The oil from the ocean terminal is transported to the Grangemouth refinery.

Ineos has been asked for a comment on the situation.

At this time, Petroineos also shared that operation and maintenance teams have been conducting “planned work” on one of the production units at the Grangemouth oil refinery.

The operation and maintenance teams have reached a “pre-commissioning stage” as the plant aims to start back up.

Those in the local area are being warned that flaring will be taking place during this time.

Petroineos says that this “may be audible outside of the site boundary.”

The firm has added that it will take “every effort” to keep the level and duration of flaring from the elevated flare stacks to a minimum.

Grangemouth shutdown

In November, it was reported that Grangemouth – Scotland’s last remaining oil refinery – could close as soon as 2025 due to a reported decline in North Sea oil output and falling demand for fuels.

Refinery operator Petroineos – a joint venture between PetroChina and Ineos – blamed market pressures and the energy transition for the decision.

It’s understood that around 400 jobs could be lost as a result. About 500 people are currently directly employed at the facility.

The company does not intend to shutter the site and will invest in a “resilient fuels import terminal” as part of an 18-month ‘refinery transition project’.

This will make it possible to import petrol, diesel, aviation fuel and kerosene from vessels arriving via the Firth of Forth.