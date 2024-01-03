SEPA reports ‘small’ oil spill off Argyll and Bute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

SEPA reports ‘small’ oil spill off Argyll and Bute

By Ryan Duff
03/01/2024, 7:03 am
© Supplied by INEOSIneos Grangemouth site from Inveravon Hill.
Ineos Grangemouth site from Inveravon Hill.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has reported a “small quantity of crude oil surfacing” in the area near Petroineos’ Finnart oil terminal.

The spill was brought to the attention of SEPA by Petroineos and the environmental protection agency is working with the Finnart Ocean Terminal incident response team.

SEPA says that the oil is surfacing from an underground pipeline near Argyll and Bute.

Containment and clean-up operations are underway and the pipeline has been depressurised.

The west coast pipeline from Finnart Ocean Terminal is capable of receiving large tankers of crude oil and was first imported in 1951.

The oil from the ocean terminal is transported to the Grangemouth refinery.

Ineos has been asked for a comment on the situation.

At this time, Petroineos also shared that operation and maintenance teams have been conducting “planned work” on one of the production units at the Grangemouth oil refinery.

The operation and maintenance teams have reached a “pre-commissioning stage” as the plant aims to start back up.

Those in the local area are being warned that flaring will be taking place during this time.

Petroineos says that this “may be audible outside of the site boundary.”

The firm has added that it will take “every effort” to keep the level and duration of flaring from the elevated flare stacks to a minimum.

Grangemouth shutdown

In November, it was reported that Grangemouth – Scotland’s last remaining oil refinery – could close as soon as 2025 due to a reported decline in North Sea oil output and falling demand for fuels.

Refinery operator Petroineos – a joint venture between PetroChina and Ineos – blamed market pressures and the energy transition for the decision.

It’s understood that around 400 jobs could be lost as a result. About 500 people are currently directly employed at the facility.

The company does not intend to shutter the site and will invest in a “resilient fuels import terminal” as part of an 18-month ‘refinery transition project’.

This will make it possible to import petrol, diesel, aviation fuel and kerosene from vessels arriving via the Firth of Forth.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts