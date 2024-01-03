Chevron sees up to $4bn hit from California policies, former Gulf of Mexico assets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Chevron sees up to $4bn hit from California policies, former Gulf of Mexico assets

By Bloomberg
03/01/2024, 7:22 am
© Bloombergchevron strike lng
The Chevron Corp. logo atop One The Esplanade office tower, which houses the company's office, in Perth, Australia.

Chevron Corp. will write down the value of $3.5 billion to $4 billion in assets due to restrictive government policies in California and environmental liabilities in the Gulf of Mexico.

The charges “primarily” stem from California regulations that “have resulted in lower anticipated future investment levels,” the company said in a filing on Tuesday.

Chevron’s production in the state has dropped 15% since the Covid-19 pandemic and now accounts for just 3% of its worldwide output.

Despite the writedowns, Chevron said it plans to continue operating the oil fields and related assets for years to come.

Chevron’s relationship with its home state has turned increasingly adversarial in recent years as its Democratic officials seek to phase out fossil fuels.

California already has the toughest clean-fuel standards in the country and is considering capping refining profits.

Last year, the state sued Chevron and other major oil companies for allegedly lying about climate change.

Chevron has rejected California’s climate-change allegations and has reduced refinery investments, citing a “difficult” business climate.

The company is a key supplier of jet fuel to the San Francisco and Los Angeles airports.

Chevron also will incur fourth-quarter charges in the Gulf of Mexico related to the costs of cleaning up decades-old installations that have reached the end of their productive life.

Although the company sold some of those assets, under US law the previous owner is on the hook for clean-up costs if the current owner declares bankruptcy.

It’s “probable” that a portion of environmental costs of previously sold operations will revert to Chevron, the company said in the filing, without naming the affected assets.

“We expect to undertake the decommissioning activities on these assets over the next decade,” according to the filing.

Chevron rose 0.8% to $150.39 at 11:40 a.m. in New York.

