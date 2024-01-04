CHC Helicopter: CEO resigns after 10 months, ex-Valaris boss appointed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

CHC Helicopter: CEO resigns after 10 months, ex-Valaris boss appointed

By Allister Thomas
04/01/2024, 4:25 pm Updated: 04/01/2024, 5:42 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© CHC/ SCF PartnersCHC CEO
Tom Burke (left), formerly of Valaris, replaces Jorn Madsen as CHC CEO

CHC Helicopter chief executive Jorn Madsen is resigning after 10 months in the role, to be replaced by former Valaris CEO Tom Burke.

Jorn Madsen, formerly of Maersk Drilling, became CEO of CHC in February 2023.

He said Thursday he has made the “difficult decision” to step down in order to “prioritise my other professional and personal commitments”.

CHC did not elaborate when asked for more details, saying it would be inappropriate to comment on personal circumstances.

Tom Burke, who led rig giant Valaris from 2019 to 2021, will succeed him as CHC CEO on February 1.

The offshore rotorcraft sector trails the drilling sector on profitability, and investment manager Cross Ocean, the controlling party in CHC following its 2022 restructuring, brought in Mr Madsen to tap into that.

His replacement in Mr Burke, with a very similar background, is seen as a continuity move.

CHC issued a statement noting that Jorn Madsen was appointed last year to “set a new trajectory toward growth, innovation and continued industry leadership” at the helicopter operator.

With the first phase of work to craft a new strategy and identify new opportunities and areas for improvement, CHC said “Jorn has decided now is an appropriate time to step down to focus on other professional and personal commitments”.

Jorn Madsen said: “We spent considerable time reviewing our operations, market dynamics, and opportunities for growth – and the result is a new, re-focused growth strategy.

“With the strategic phase of this work complete, I have made the difficult decision to step away from CHC to prioritize my other professional and personal commitments.”

CHC chairman Harry Quarls added: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Jorn for his effective leadership.

“Over the past year, the senior leadership team has defined a path towards growth and innovation. We are delighted to welcome Tom Burke and are confident the company is well positioned to be the global leader in vertical aviation.”

Joining last year, Jorn Madsen replaced David Balevic who was in the role for three years.

Mr Balevic’s tenure included a takeover attempt of Babcock aviation business, the UK portion of which was blocked by competition authorities, and a turbulent period for the European business amid a management shakeup.

CHC also completed a $500m restructuring during Mr Balevic’s time in the cockpit, completed in 2022.

Tom Burke was most recently operating partner at private equity group SCF Partners, and was on the board of portfolio companies Hydrasun and Score Group based in north-east Scotland.

He oversaw the merger of Rowan and Ensco to create Valaris, the world’s largest rig firm by fleet size.

Similarly, Jorn Madsen led Maersk Drilling until its 2022 merger with Noble Group. 

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts