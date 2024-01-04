Scottish researchers turn whisky distillery wastewater into green hydrogen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Scottish researchers turn whisky distillery wastewater into green hydrogen

Researchers at Heriot-Watt University develop method of turning whisky industry wastewater into green hydrogen
By Mathew Perry
04/01/2024, 5:58 pm Updated: 04/01/2024, 6:03 pm
© Supplied by Heriot-Watt UniversiTo go with story by Mathew Perry. Researchers develop method to create green hydrogen from distillery wastewater Picture shows; Heriot-Watt materials scientist Dr Sudhagar Pitchaimuthu (left) and PhD student Michael Walsh with a sample of whisky distillery wastewater.. Edinburgh, Scotland. Supplied by Heriot-Watt University Date; Unknown
To go with story by Mathew Perry. Researchers develop method to create green hydrogen from distillery wastewater Picture shows; Heriot-Watt materials scientist Dr Sudhagar Pitchaimuthu (left) and PhD student Michael Walsh with a sample of whisky distillery wastewater.. Edinburgh, Scotland. Supplied by Heriot-Watt University Date; Unknown

Scottish researchers have developed a method which could allow wastewater produced from the distilling industry to be used to create green hydrogen.

Scientists from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh have created a treatment process which could allow distillery wastewater to replace fresh water used to create the sustainable fuel.

Heriot-Watt University said distilleries in Scotland alone produce an estimated 1 million litres a year of wastewater from the whisky distilling process.

Globally, the distilling industry produces around 1 billion litres of wastewater.

The researches hope their method can divert this process into green hydrogen production, a process which currently consumes 20.5 billion litres of fresh water a year.

Heriot-Watt School of Engineering and Physical Sciences materials scientist Dr Sudhagar Pitchaimuthu said it takes 9kg of water to produce 1kg of green hydrogen.

“Meanwhile, every 1 litre of malt whisky production creates about 10 litres of residue,” he said.

© Supplied by Shutterstock
Copper stills used in whisky production.

“To help protect the planet, we need to reduce our use of fresh water and other natural resources.

“So our research focused on how to use this distillery wastewater for green hydrogen production with a simple process that removes waste materials present in the water.”

Nanoparticle method

In collaboration with the University of Bath and The Scotch Whisky Research Institute, Dr Pitchaimuthu and his team developed a nanoscale material, called a nickel selenide, to allow distillery wastewater to replace fresh water in the green hydrogen production process.

The nanoparticle – approximately one in 10,000th the diameter of a human hair – treats the wastewater so it can be used in an electrolyser, which uses electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen in a process known as electrolysis.

When the electricity used in the process is produced from renewable electricity, the resulting product is known as ‘green hydrogen’.

© Supplied by SSE
Renewable electricity produced from offshore wind farms can be used to create green hydrogen.

Unlike fossil fuels, hydrogen does not emit carbon when burned.

Because of this, increasing green hydrogen production is considered a crucial component of efforts to achieve net zero.

Dr Pitchaimuthu said electrolysers usually only work with fresh water and typically fail because of the substances in wastewater.

However, the process developed through the team’s research produced similar or slightly higher quantities of green hydrogen from the wastewater compared to the results from fresh water.

Wastewater hydrogen has “huge” potential

Dr Pitchaimuthu said the wastewater treatment process has “huge” potential.

“Using industry wastewater means we can reduce the extensive freshwater footprint associated with green hydrogen production,” he said.

“Our research also shows how we can use the world’s resources more sustainably to produce clean energy.”

© Shutterstock / JoffreyM
A Scottish distillery

Heriot-Watt University said the next steps for the research team include developing their own electrolyser prototype and scaling up production of their nickel selenide nanoparticles.

The team will also be analysing the distillery wastewater to discover whether other materials of value could be salvaged from it, alongside hydrogen and oxygen.

Whisky industry’s green hydrogen dreams

The Scottish whisky industry has invested in several green hydrogen projects in recent years as part of efforts to decarbonise.

ScottishPower and Storegga, the firm behind the Acorn carbon capture project, announced a green hydrogen partnership to “transform” industry in the Highlands in 2022.

ScottishPower Storegga hydrogen © Supplied by Storegga/Scottish Po
The masterplan for the North of Scotland hydrogen programme

The Cromarty Hydrogen Project follows a feasibility study between ScottishPower and Storegga in collaboration with distillers Diageo, Glenmorangie and Whyte & Mackay, all of which have operations in the Cromarty region, to take Scotland’s national drink greener.

In 2021 Aberdeenshire distiller Ardmore announced plans for a £3.6 million “WhiskHy” project to install an electrolyser at its facilities in Kennethmont.

Meanwhile, InchDairnie Distillery in Glenrothes recently received £600,000 in funding from the UK government to install a boiler powered by hydrogen.

