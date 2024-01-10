Lack of helicopter parts could hit production, says Norway oil minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Lack of helicopter parts could hit production, says Norway oil minister

By Allister Thomas
10/01/2024, 2:34 pm
© Shutterstock / Photofex_AUThelicopter norway oil
Bristow S-92 helicopters in Bergen

Norway’s energy minister has said oil and gas activity may be hit by a lack spare parts for S-92 helicopters.

The country, which uses the chopper near-exclusively in its oil and gas sector, is particularly exposed to a global shortage.

Responding to a written question in the Norwegian parliament, Minister of Oil and Energy Terje Aasland said several measures are being worked on, but “activity must give way if there is insufficient helicopter capacity”.

Mr Aasland said the government is in talks with S-92 manufacturer Sikorsky.

It is also seeking to increase helicopter capacity on the Norwegian shelf and is assessing the introduction of different helicopter types, though Mr Aasland noted this would not relieve immediate pressures.

norway oil helicopters © Supplied by Storting
Terje Aasland.

The minister is also seeking cooperation on which activities should be prioritised should helicopter capacity be insufficient.

Several S-92 helicopters have been grounded around the world amid the scramble for spare parts, particularly linked to gearboxes, with more expected to follow.

Recently the oil and gas trade body IOGP warned of a “serious and deteriorating supply chain situation” over the issue and operator Bristow said it was harming profitability.

Norway is reliant on the S-92 as its only main helicopter type following a 2016 crash involving a Super Puma off the island of Turoy.

Trade union Industri Energi has been saying for years that the reliance on one type of helicopter has gone on too long and any major incidents could “paralyse” the industry.

Britain faces similar challenges as the S-92 is its only “heavy” and making up nearly half of the total fleet.

However the UK also has several “medium” choppers servicing it with the H175, AW169 and AW139 rounding off its more diverse fleet.

In November, Air & Sea Analytics director Steve Robertson said the parts issue has already had an impact on helicopter operators in the North Sea throughout 2023.

