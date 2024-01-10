Reabold fends off second ouster attempt as dissent shrinks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Reabold fends off second ouster attempt as dissent shrinks

By Andrew Dykes
10/01/2024, 2:53 pm Updated: 10/01/2024, 4:44 pm
Reabold oust board
Sachin Oza and Stephen Williams, co-CEOs of Reabold Resources, at West Newton, during the drilling of B-1.

Reabold Resources shareholders have voted against a second attempt to oust the company’s management and board.

Reabold (AIM:RBD) held a meeting on Wednesday which saw shareholders vote conclusively against a series of resolutions to replace its management and directors.

A group led by Kamran Sattar of Portillion Capital launched its latest requisition bid in early November, claiming his cohort had “lost all confidence” in the company’s board.

The group of 13 shareholders, known as the Reabold Requisition and representing around 8% of the company’s share capital, called for the removal of the company’s co-CEOs and directors, and the appointment of Mr Sattar as chairman and Andrea Cattaneo – founder of Africa-focused Zenith Energy – as chief executive.

Around 20-21% of voters supported the proposals – below the majority required to pass and less than the nearly 25% who supported Mr Sattar’s previous requisition in November 2022.

Shareholders representing around 65% of the company’s share capital took part.

Reabold’s non-exec chairman Jeremy Edelman said the result showed “resounding support” for the existing board.

“The results represent an even greater margin of votes against the requisitioning shareholders’ resolutions than was the case at the last requisitioned general meeting in November 2022,” he added.

Mr Sattar has also been approached for comment.

‘Opportunistic’ takeover or rescue plan?

Late 2023 saw an escalating war of words between the two factions, as Reabold’s board and co-CEOs Stephen Williams and Sachin Oza advised shareholders to vote against all proposals, which they allege were part of an “opportunistic” takeover bid in the wake of a major deal with Shell.

They also alleged the appointment of Mr Cattaneo posed a “very significant” conflict of interest, given Zenith’s status as a competitor and its historic interested in Reabold California, amid similar concerns over Portillion’s ownership in US-based Daybreak Oil and Gas.

Reabold’s portfolio includes interests in several onshore and offshore sites across the UK – including North Sea interests at Dunrobin, Golspie, Oulton, Laxford and Scourie – as well as Romania, USA and Italy.

War of words continues as Reabold approaches shareholder vote

Mr Sattar and Mr Cattaneo said they had sought a change of leadership to avert the “certain disaster that awaits the company if the current ‘strategy’ of misguided investments is allowed to continue.”

In particular, they criticised Reabold’s commitment to the Colle Santo gas project in Italy, which they maintain “will likely never produce”.

Instead they proposed a plan to place all company resources into drilling at its onshore West Newton site in the UK, whilst seeking to “salvage” the rest of the portfolio and “drastically reducing costs.”

Third time lucky

The outcome leaves Reabold with breathing room to pursue its plans at West Newton and Colle Santo in 2024, though Mr Edelman condemned the “costly distraction” of the requisition process.

“This process has, once again, been a serious and costly distraction for Reabold, significantly delaying the management team’s ability to execute the company’s strategy,” he stated.

“The board believes the company is well positioned with its portfolio of strategic gas assets and strong cash position. The company’s efforts can now be entirely directed towards unlocking this value for all shareholders.”

Yet Mr Sattar has previously stated that should the January 10 vote be unsuccessful, his group will be “unrelenting” in its efforts – and a third requisition will be called.

