Shell begins hundreds of job cuts in push to boost performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Shell begins hundreds of job cuts in push to boost performance

By Bloomberg
18/01/2024, 11:13 am
© Bloombergshell town hall
The Shell Plc company logo at the entrance to a petrol station in Brentwood, UK

Shell has started to make hundreds of job cuts, with positions in its low-carbon solutions unit among the first to be eliminated, said people familiar with the matter.

Staff were told details about the cuts this week, after the broader plan for headcount reductions was announced internally in December, the people said, asking not to be named because the information was private.

Workers in the corporate affairs division have also been notified and other departments including projects and technology are to follow, two of the people said.

“Shell aims to create more value with less emissions by focusing on performance, discipline and simplification,” a spokesperson said. “Achieving those reductions will require portfolio high grading, new efficiencies and a leaner overall organisation.”

Shell (LON:SHEL) Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan, who took the job a year ago, has pledged to be “ruthless” in improving performance and boosting investor returns.

The company is making a concerted effort to close the stock’s valuation gap with US rivals such as Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. by selling assets and reducing low-return investments, including some in clean energy.

Shell employed about 93,000 globally on a full and part-time basis at the end of 2022, more than double that of Chevron, despite the US company having a market value 34% higher. About 1,800 people are already leaving Shell as part of the sale of its home retail business to Octopus Energy.

In October, the company said 200 positions in its low carbon solutions unit would be cut this year, about 15% of the total, with a further 130 up for review.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts