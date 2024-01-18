Guyana aims to pick refinery builder this quarter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / Refining

Guyana aims to pick refinery builder this quarter

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
18/01/2024, 12:17 pm
© Supplied by Keppel O&MThe Prosperity FPSO vessel was named in a ceremony at Keppel Shipyard, Singapore.
The Prosperity FPSO vessel was named in a ceremony at Keppel Shipyard, Singapore.

Guyana is considering five proposals for a new refinery, aiming to pick a winner by the end of the first quarter.

The proposed facility, which would have capacity of around 30,000 barrels per day, would be built in the country’s east, at Crab Island.

Guyana received nine offers in response to its request for proposals (RFP). It has narrowed down the field to a potential five offers.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service Ashni Singh set out the plans in the National Assembly this week. Singh was delivering a presentation on Guyana’s fiscal plan for 2024.

Once the government has made a decision, the “top-ranked contender will undertake an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment [ESIA] at Crab Island for a facility designed to process at least 30,000 bpd,” Singh said.

The cost of construction is expected to be more than $1 billion. Guyana has set out a plan of adding value to its domestic production, while also providing energy security. The investment would also provide benefits to Region Six, where it would build the refinery.

Interested parties

One potential investor named in the local press is the Dominican Republic. Guyana President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali visited the Caribbean state in August 2023 and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) raising the possibility.

The agreement would see Dominican Republic take a 51% stake in the project. The agreement also mentioned the construction of a petrochemical plant and a study on oil exploration in Guyana.

Guyana signed an MoU with India at the start of 2024, which included potential co-operation in refining.

The refinery RFP offered a 10-year tax holiday and the supply of feedstock from Guyana’s share of production, at market prices.

Singh’s comments come despite some wavering of the topic of building a refinery, from Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo. News reports early this month said Guyana was considering a strategic fuel reserve as an alternative to the construction of a new refinery. “It is the numbers that ultimately will influence the decision”, Oil Now reported Jagdeo as saying.

Singh also mentioned that the 2023 bid round were due to see licences issued “early in 2024”. Guyana expects the country’s three producing FPSOs to average 550,000 bpd in 2024. Production should pass the 600,000 bpd mark by the end of the year.

