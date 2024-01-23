Mayors call for annual North Sea licencing proposal to be scrapped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Mayors call for annual North Sea licencing proposal to be scrapped

By Ryan Duff
23/01/2024, 5:03 pm
© Supplied by OEUKOEUK chief executive David Whitehouse at the Port of Aberdeen.
OEUK chief executive David Whitehouse at the Port of Aberdeen.

Mayors from Manchester, Liverpool, Tyne and Wear and West Yorkshire have called for the Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill to be scrapped.

This legislation would put in place regular rounds for North Sea licencing if it were to come to fruition.

Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester, Tracy Brabin, mayor of West Yorkshire Jamie Driscoll, mayor of North of Tyne, and Steve Rotheram, mayor of Liverpool have sent a letter to the UK government calling for this bill to be abandoned.

However, the chief executive of trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), David Whitehouse, has invited the mayors to listen to the views of the UK energy workforce.

Mr Whitehouse has written an open letter to the group to avoid a repetition of the problems created by the unmanaged deindustrialisation of Merseyside, Greater Manchester, Yorkshire and Tyneside.

The OEUK boss argues: “Politicians may thrive on opposition and argument, particularly in an election year, but ambitious engineering projects only succeed through collaboration.”

In a recent conversation with Energy Voice, David Whitehouse said the industry wants to “work with every political party.”

The trade body boss said: “The more we can get consensus around, yes, we need to deliver a successful energy transition, but our domestic oil and gas sector has a critical role to play in it. I think the more confidence that builds in those investing in the sector.”

He says that the UK’s journey to net zero is “the biggest engineering project this country has ever seen” and it will fail if “we undermine” the firms and workers who are set to deliver it.

Mr Whitehouse writes: “Recent announcements from Grangemouth and Port Talbot may indicate we are not getting this right.

“Shedding jobs, increasing imports and undermining our key sectors will mean we are unable to take the opportunities of the energy transition which will have implications for every part of the country.”

The OEUK chief executive concludes: “A successful energy transition is one that delivers jobs and wealth by working with our existing industries which are the platform for our greener future.”

