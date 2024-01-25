SBM Offshore CEO to step down after 12 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

SBM Offshore CEO to step down after 12 years

By Ryan Duff
25/01/2024, 6:52 am
© Supplied by SBM OffshoreHeadshot of the outgoing SBM Offshore CEO Bruno Chabas.
Outgoing SBM Offshore CEO Bruno Chabas.

SBM Offshore has announced that its chief executive for 12 years, Bruno Chabas, has decided not to seek a 4th mandate at the end of his current term on 12th April 2024.

The outgoing boss will remain with the business as an advisor “to facilitate a smooth transition during the course of 2024,” SBM writes

Mr Chabas said, “It has been a huge privilege to serve the Company as CEO for the last 12 years, where I had the honour to lead a team of dedicated people who supported me in transforming and turning this organization around.

“Today, the Group has a well-established vision, purpose, and structure with a leading market position and strong growth prospects in the industry.

“I am especially proud that SBM Offshore has a leadership team which makes an internal succession possible; I am extremely pleased to hand over my responsibilities to Øivind, who, I am sure, will successfully guide the Company to achieve its ambitious energy transition targets.”

The firm’s Supervisory Board has decided to appoint Øivind Tangen, currently chief operating officer and member of the Management Board to take over Mr Chabas’ current duties as chief executive and chair of the management board following his departure and SBM’s annual general meeting.

The Management Board will continue after 12th April 2024 as a two-person board consisting of the CEO, Øivind Tangen, and Chief Financial Officer, Douglas Wood.

Øivind Tangen joined SBM Offshore 21 years ago. He has been COO and a member of the Management Board since 2022. Before that, as a member of the Executive Committee, he was responsible for the SBM Offshore FPSO fleet.

Mr Tangen commented on the news: “It is a great honour to have been selected as the successor to Bruno in the role of CEO and chair of the Management Board of SBM Offshore.

“Bruno is handing over a company that is in a very strong position, and it is with great enthusiasm I commit to working with the whole SBM team to continue to successfully deliver the Company’s strategy for the years to come.”

In August SBM Offshore reported a slump in profits for the first half of the year, missing estimates and falling below 2022 levels.

However, it was able to boast a “record-level” $32.2 billion order book backlog while revenue increased by 2% to $2.45bn.

