Aramco cuts oil production target signalling $5bn capex cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Aramco cuts oil production target signalling $5bn capex cut

Citing talks with Aramco this morning, Borkhataria said projects that had reached a final investment decision (FID) would continue as planned.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
30/01/2024, 1:17 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Aramco is cutting back its oil production investment programme
Operators at a Saudi Aramco Facility Source: Aramco

Saudi Aramco has dialled down plans for capacity expansion, throwing some ambitious projects into disarray and potentially suggesting a new direction.

Aramco announced the Saudi Ministry of Energy had directed the company to maintain maximum sustainable capacity at 12 million barrels per day.

In March 2020, the ministry instructed Aramco to boost production to 13mn bpd.

Saudi Arabia produced 8.956 million bpd in December, according to OPEC’s secondary sources. The country has carried out a number of cuts in recent times in order to defend prices.

Aramco said it would provide an update on its capital expenditure plans at its full-year results for 2023, in March. Spending in 2022 reached $37.6 billion, an 18% increase from 2021. The company had expected capex in 2023 to be $45-55bn, predicting that spending would increase until around 2025.

RBC associate director of European research Biraj Borkhataria said that upstream spending in 2023 was probably around $30-35bn.

“All in all, we expect the capex budget could be lowered by ~$5bn per annum over the coming years relative to the prior guidance,” he said.

Citing talks with Aramco this morning, Borkhataria said projects that had reached a final investment decision (FID) would continue as planned. These include the 600,000 bpd Zuluf, 300,000 bpd Marjan and 250,000 bpd Berri.

Safaniya, which will have 700,000 bpd of capacity, is “likely to be deferred”, the RBC analyst said.

In addition to dropping new greenfield projects, Aramco will also cut back infill drilling, he said. This would be likely to increase decline rates, ahead of the typical 3-4%, the analyst continued.

“Notably, development plans for associated liquids, and more importantly, natural gas remain unchanged, with the company having its first foray into the LNG space recently.”

Long term

Aramco’s move is likely to drive speculation around the longer-term expectations for oil demand, Borkhataria said. One upside for Aramco, he said, would be a likely increase investing in LNG or new energy projects. Cutting Middle Eastern activity would also cool the services market.

Saudi’s decision to increase its MSC came at a time when the country was locked in conflict with Russia. Moscow, in March 2020, had refused to participate in oil production cuts. Saudi responded by upping production and slashing prices, causing Brent to fall to $34 per barrel.

COVID-19 overshadowed the price war, driving both countries to adopt a more conciliatory attitude.

Tom Erik Kristiansen, equity partner at Pareto, speaking last week said Russia was still delivering on its promises. “Saudi proved their willingness to flood the market in 2020. [Those in the market] are aware of that and I don’t think they will have to prove that again.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts