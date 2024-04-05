World’s oil and gas firms linked to 40% of CO2 emissions since 2016

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

World’s oil and gas firms linked to 40% of CO2 emissions since 2016

By Mathew Perry
05/04/2024, 7:00 am
© Image: DCT Media/UnsplashThe logos of major oil and gas firms with an emissions stack in the background.
The logos of major oil and gas firms with an emissions stack in the background.

A new report has revealed the world’s oil and gas firms have contributed to more than 40% of global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions since the Paris climate agreements.

InfluenceMap analysed the contribution of the world’s largest oil, gas, coal, and cement producers to global carbon emissions, which are the primary driver of climate change.

The report considered Scope 3, or downstream emissions, created from the use of fossil fuel products, rather than the emissions generated directly and indirectly by the firms (Scope 1 & 2).

It found most fossil fuel companies produced more fossil fuels in the seven years after the Paris Agreement than in the seven years before the Agreement’s adoption.

According to the report, the majority of global CO2 emissions produced from 2016 to 2022 can be traced to a small group of high emitters who are “failing to slow production”.

Big corporations linked to 80% of emissions

In total, InfluenceMap said 80% of global CO2 emissions from fossil fuels and cement from 2016 through 2022 can be linked to 57 corporate and state entities.

Based on the information contained in the report, Energy Voice found oil and gas producers contributed to approximately 44.3% of global CO2 emissions between 2016 and 2022.

The top three emitting oil and gas firms were Saudi Aramco, Russia’s Gazprom and the National Iranian Oil Co.

North Sea players Shell and BP ranked 9th and 10th respectively, while others firms in the top 20 oil and gas emitters included ExxonMobil (7th), Chevron (12th), TotalEnergies (14th) and Equinor (21st).

Most regions increase emissions

The report found there were “no leading regions when it comes to emissions reductions”, with the highest emissions increases seen in companies from Asia and the Middle East.

Firms from Africa, Europe and South America also saw an increase in emissions, while only North America bucked the trend with a small majority of companies linked to decreasing emissions.

InfluenceMap programme manager Daan Van Acker said the new analysis showed major fossil fuel emitters are not slowing their production.

“This research provides a crucial link in holding these energy giants to account on the consequences of their activities,” he said.

Stand.earth international program director and Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty chair Tzeporah Berman said the companies in the report have made billions in profits while “denying the problem and delaying and obstructing climate policy”.

“They are spending millions on advertising campaigns about being part of a sustainable solution, all the while continuing to invest in more fossil fuel extraction,” Ms Berman said.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts